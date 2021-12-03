Showtime Motorsports Announces Drivers Lawrence and Rydquist for TA2 2022 Line-up

Franklin, TENNESSEE – December 2, 2021 – The effervescent Ken Thwaits has just enjoyed an outstanding rookie season in Trans Am TA Class where he finished in a fantastic fourth place overall in the 2021 Drivers’ Championship after winning the XGT Championship the previous year. Now, the Showtime Motorsports Franklin Road Apparel Team Principal has recruited the two-time TA2 Class Champion Cameron Lawrence to drive the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro in TA2 for the full 2022 season, while 2021 West Coast Champion Carl Rydquist will drive the No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro for 8-10 races in the 2022 season.

Cameron drove for Franklin Road for the first time at COTA this year at the season finale where he qualified in P4 and finished in P5. Cameron is the 2015 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and Sahlen Six Hours of Watkins Glen endurance racing winner. He is a two-time Trans Am Champion in the TA2 class with over 20 series wins to his name to date. New teammate Carl Rydquist was the runaway winner of this year’s West Coast Championship, collecting 204 Championship points over the course of a seven-race season that saw him win at Sonoma, Thunderhill, The Ridge Motorsports Park and Utah.

Ken himself will be back behind the wheel of one of the Franklin Road Chevrolet Camaros in 2022 but another seat in a full season TA Class Camaro is available to the right driver. We spoke to Ken this week about the exciting developments at Franklin Road and his enthusiasm for the season ahead was tangible, “I’m thrilled to be adding Cameron and Carl to the Showtime Franklin Road Apparel team for next year. They’re both great drivers and true Champions so naturally I look forward to being a part of their continued success. I’m looking forward to next season enormously. We have a great team to go to war with now and it’s going to be epic racing for the drivers and the fans.”

The 2022 season gets underway with the traditional season opener at Sebring International Raceway on February 24 to 27 with races at Charlotte and Atlanta before the end of March. The full program runs through to the season finale at COTA in November. 2021 was a great year for Franklin Road and for Trans Am and 2022 promises to be better still.

Ken’s commitment to Trans Am is further underlined by his flagship partner Franklin Road who markets branded Trans Am Apparel. Franklin Road has high-quality t-shirts, polo shirts, button shirts and caps bearing smart renditions of the famous Trans Am logo and modelled by none other than 2021 Trans Am Champion Chris Dyson. “I am honoured to showcase the Series’ new merchandise. Ken’s taste is impeccable, and we love the fact that Franklin Road has made this investment in Trans Am. It’s a great way for the fans to support us and display the brand,” said Chris Dyson, the ace driver at CD Racing. Teams and fans can find the Trans Am clothing, click here.

