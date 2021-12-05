Danny Cooper Wins 2021 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 Motorcycle Race

The battle for two-wheel supremacy in the 2021 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 saw Danny Cooper and Jacob Argubright go head-to-head and wheel-to-wheel for much of the race, but in the end, only one could take top honors. Cooper would outlast Argubright and the Pro Moto Open field for the unofficial victory, completing six laps in just over nine hours.

A total of 115 riders, including more than 30 Sportsman Open Ironman riders who planned to solo the event, took the green flag from Primm at 8AM on Saturday. The Pro Open quartet of Cooper, Argubright, Jesse Canepa, and Scott Moses would launch first. Argubright led early on, but the duo would later trade the lead on course in one of the more impressive battles of the event.

Cooper would secure the top spot for good as Argubright suffered setbacks later in the race, and he would run uncontested in the standings for the second half of the race. The final margin of victory was 28 minutes and 14 seconds, a difference that doesn’t fully tell how closely matched the two racers had been earlier on. More than half of that difference came from the final lap.

Full live timing and scoring (including live unofficial results), as well as livestream and Weatherman radio coverage, can be found at live.themint400.com.

The Mint 400 has held the title of the toughest, most spectacular off-road race in North America since 1968 when it was first run. Initially, the race was a public relations event promoting the Mint Hotel’s annual deer hunt. but what started out as a hotel promotion soon grew into a legitimate desert race. Since its 2008 revival, “The Great American Off-Road Race” has only gotten bigger and more prestigious, and deeper fields every year only make it tougher to win.

The 2021 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 continues in Primm with the conclusion of today’s Unlimited, Motorcycle, and Youth races. More information on the event for racers and spectators is available at TheMint400.com, or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.

