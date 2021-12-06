Travis Pastrana Crowned First-Ever Nitro Rallycross Series Champion

SCOTT SPEED AND TIMMY HANSEN FINISH SECOND AND THIRD IN SERIES STANDINGS; CASPER JANSSON WINS NRX NEXT CHAMPIONSHIP

Nitro RX Series Concludes in Thrilling Fashion at North Florida’s The FIRM

(Jacksonville – December 6, 2021) Travis Pastrana (USA)made history clinching the first Nitro Rallycross Supercar championship. The inaugural series culminated Sunday at North Florida’s The FIRM with action-packed, fast-paced racing. After the dust settled, Pastrana’s strong body of work throughout the campaign sealed his win, followed by Subaru Motorsports USA teammate Scott Speed (USA) and Timmy Hansen (SWE).

To kick things off, Pastrana had a special surprise for The FIRM crowd. When he invited NASCAR star Chase Elliott (USA) to join Nitro Rallycross for the Florida finale as a guest driver, Elliott quickly said yes – but had one condition: that Pastrana skydive. On Sunday morning Pastrana made good on his word, jumping from a plane piloted by Elliott.

Pastrana then went to work, winning a crucial first heat against Kevin Hansen (SWE). Not only did the victory put him directly into the Florida final, it also completed a sweep of his Nitro RX 2021 heats. Speed followed suit, locking in a final spot with a win in his first heat. Elliott then punched his ticket in the semifinal rounds as did Kevin Hansen.

Timmy Hansen set the pace early in the Florida final with Pastrana close behind him. The lead changed hands on the third lap, with Pastrana holding off his challengers until the final lap when he was overtaken coming out of the joker. Timmy Hansen crossed the finish line first followed by his brother Kevin, with Speed taking third.

While today’s race did not go Pastrana’s way, his prior victories in Phoenix and Southern California were enough to win the first Nitro Rallycross Supercar Championship. Afterwards he said, “Thank you to Subaru and thank you to the fans, thank you guys for coming out.”

Pastrana added, “It’s been an amazing year, it exceeded all my expectations as a driver. I want to win as a driver but even more I want Nitro Rallycross to be the best championship out there. Now we have a proven concept. We had the best rallycross drivers in the world, we had NASCAR Cup championship winners like Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott come out. It was a great first year, and I’m even more excited about the future.”

Timmy Hansen congratulated Pastrana on his historic win. “Massive congrats to Travis, not just today for wrapping up the series title but for this whole year. He has been the one to beat at most races and he put this whole championship together, so I couldn’t be happier for anyone.”

2021 Supercar Championship Final Standings:

Position Name Nation Team Salt Lake City Minn. Phoenix So Cal NorthFlorida Total 1 Travis Pastrana USA Subaru Motorsports USA 25+3 45+2 50+4 50+3 35+2 219 2 Scott Speed USA Subaru Motorsports USA 30+4 50+3 40+1 45+2 40+4 219 3 Timmy Hansen SWE Hansen World RX Team 50+1 35+1 45+2 30+1 50+3 218 4 Kevin Hansen SWE Hansen World RX Team 40+1 40+4 20+1 0+4 45+2 157 5 Steve Arpin CAN Loenbro Motorsports 45+2 10+2 15+3 25 20+1 123 6 Tanner Foust USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 15+1 15 25 – 25+1 82 7 Robin Larsson SWE Monster Energy RX Cartel – 25+1 0+1 15 30+1 73 8 Andrea Bakkerud NOR Subaru Motorsports USA 10 20 – 40+1 – 71 9 Fraser McConnell JAM Olsbergs MSE 35+2 30+1 0+1 0+2 – 71 10 Kevin Eriksson SWE Olsbergs MSE – – 0+2 35+1 – 38 11 Kyle Busch USA – – 35 – – 35 12 Cabot Bigham USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing – – 30 – – 30 13 Oliver Eriksson SWE Olsbergs MSE 20 5 – 0+1 0+1 27 14 Ronalds Baldins LAT Olsbergs MSE – – – 20 – 20 15 Chase Elliott USA – – – – 15 15 16 Oliver Bennett GBR XCITE Energy Racing 0+1 – – – – 1 16 Liam Doran GBR Monster Energy RX Cartel – 0+1 – – – 1

Supercar Final (North Florida):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 21 Timmy Hansen SWE Hansen World RX Team 2 9 Kevin Hansen SWE Hansen World RX Team 3 41 Scott Speed USA Subaru Motorsports USA 4 199 Travis Pastrana USA Subaru Motorsports USA 5 4 Robin Larsson SWE Monster Energy RX Cartel 6 24 Tanner Foust USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 7 00 Steve Arpin CAN Loenbro Motorsports 8 9A Chase Elliott USA

After an exciting series of NRX Next racing, it also came down to the finale. All eyes were on Casper Jansson (SWE), who came into North Florida in first place and looked to lock up the series title. Sage Karam (USA) took the checkered flag in today’s race, but it was not enough to catch Jansson in the series standings: Karam finished in second and Martin Enlund (SWE) came in third.

Nitro RX showed that the future of Rallycross is bright. Jansson was thrilled with his victory and said, “This is my first season of Rallycross and I’m really happy. I have leveled up very much and I learned a lot.”

2021 NRX Next Championship Final Standings:

Position Name Nation RC1 RC2 RC3 RC4 RC5 RC6 RC7 RC8 RC9 RC10 Total 1 Casper Jansson SWE 50 40 45 25 20 40 50 50 30 45 395 2 Sage Karam USA – 30 20 50 50 50 40 45 50 50 385 3 Martin Enlund SWE 45 45 50 45 30 25 25 40 35 40 380 4 George Megennis USA 25 50 30 20 45 45 45 20 45 20 345 5 Lane Vacala USA 40 35 35 40 35 35 20 35 20 15 310 6 Eric Gordon USA 35 25 25 35 25 20 30 25 15 25 260 7 Conner Martell USA – – – – 40 30 35 30 40 35 210 8 Kyle Schwartz USA – – – – – – 15 15 25 30 85 9 John Holtger USA – – 40 30 – – – – – – 70 10 Simon Olofsson SWE 30 20 – – – – – – – – 50

NRX Next Final (Round 10):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 24 Sage Karam USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 2 36 Casper Jansson SWE Enlunds Motorsport 3 60 Martin Enlund SWE Enlunds Motorsport 4 21 Conner Martell USA 5 05 Kyle Schwartz USA STS RX 6 99 Eric Gordon USA Bak 40 Motorsport 7 9 George Megennis USA #YellowSquad 8 55 Lane Vacala USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing

The special Side-by-Side contest featured a star-studded roster competing in off-road UTVs. Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (SWE) earned the victory followed by Kory Willis (USA) and Robbie Maddison (AUS) in second and third place, respectively. Hailie Deegan (USA) narrowly missed out the podium finishing in fourth place.

Side-By-Side Final (Round 4):

# Bib Name Nation 1 19 Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky SWE 2 17 Kory Willis USA 3 1T Robbie Maddison AUS 4 1 Hailie Deegan USA 5 15 Cody Martin USA 6 615 Hubert Rowland USA 7 714 Tyler Vacala USA 8 26 Scottie Lawrence USA 9 22 Blake Williams AUS 9 44 Jordan Berza USA

Nitro Rallycross looks to come back even stronger in 2022. For information on how and when to experience Nitro RX’s high-flying action, check https://www.nitrorallycross.com/.

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE

Sept. 24-25 // Utah Motorsports Campus // Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 2-3 // ERX Motor Park // Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The FIRM // North Florida

ABOUT NITRO RALLYCROSS

Launched in 2018 by motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and the innovators of Nitro Circus, Nitro Rallycross has revolutionized motorsport. With innovative purpose-built courses, banked turns inspired by the wide-open action of Supercross and short-form, head-to-head competition, Nitro Rallycross creates high-impact, thrill-packed racing. NRX’s custom-built permanent tracks – featuring the biggest jumps seen in motorsports – create unrivaled racing excitement. The full-throttle competition is now set to go global, as Nitro Rallycross expands into a full standalone championship series. Looking ahead to 2022, NRX will also add an electric Supercar circuit featuring the all-new FC1-X, the most powerful Rallycross vehicle ever built. For more information, visit NitroRallycross.com.

Nitro Rallycross is part of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. Thrill One is a next-generation content company that lives at the nexus of sports, entertainment and lifestyle, combining the resources of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding, Nitro Rallycross and Thrill One Media. A multi-media platform founded in 2020, Thrill One is dedicated to creating mind-blowing action sports events and original content, fueled by the most daring athletes, talent and brands in thrill-based entertainment. It also boasts one of the largest aggregate social audiences in action sports, with more than 40 million followers across its multiple brand pages and channels. Visit thrillone.com/ for additional information.