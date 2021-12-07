News and updates heading into the 2022 season

Currently, it’s is the off-season for racing, but there are still racing events going on and announcements that have already been made for 2021, and new updates for the upcoming 2022 season.

Chase Elliott made his Nitro Rallycross debut

Elliott made his debut in a sprint car in Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross and finished first in round 5, but was penalized for avoidable contact with Tanner Foust in the final turn. “I appreciate Travis (Pastrana) and everybody for having me,” Elliott said. “ASHOC is kind to let me expand my horizons on getting outside of my comfort zone. It’s been a lot of fun and I appreciate their partnership.”

In the finale on the second day of racing, Elliott finished last in the eight-car field.

On Sunday, Travis Pastrana won the inaugural Nitro Rallycross Supercar championship at North Florida’s The FIRM. “It’s been an amazing year.” Pastrana said. “I want to win as a driver but even more I want Nitro Rallycross to be the best championship out there. Now we have a proven concept.”

The finishers in the inaugural final Nitro Rallycross standings were Pastrana, then Scott Speed in second, and Timmy Hansen finished third.

On a popular note, another MPD for Elliott

It was announced that Elliott won the 2021 NMPA Most Popular Driver (MPD) presented by Hooters for the fourth straight year. Elliott is carrying out his own most popular driver tradition just like his father Bill Elliott did for a record of 16 times. The MPD award began back in 1953 with the first recipient Lee Petty and has honored fan favorites Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, and the 15-time winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. since then.

Hooters has extended their sponsorship with Elliott

Hooters and Elliott extended their relationship by signing a new three-year contract as the primary sponsorship of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team fielded by Hendrick Motorsports for three races each season through 2024. For the 2022 season, Hooters will be on the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway (6/9), Bristol Motor Speedway (9/17), and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (10/16).

McDonald’s and 23XI extend partnership

In a press release on Tuesday, 23XI Racing and McDonald’s announced that McDonald’s will expand its partnership with the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD team with driver Bubba Wallace for multiple races in 2022, including the Daytona 500. The agreement with McDonald’s also extends to the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kurt Busch, and will be on the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for multiple races in 2022.

New majority owner of RPM

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced on Wednesday that Maury Gallagher, owner of Gallagher Motorsports (GMS), did purchase the majority portion of RPM and would get the RPM two charters.

GMS Racing announced in June that it would expand to the Cup Series in 2022 and Ty Dillon was announced as the driver of the No. 94 Chevrolet in October.

Snowball win for Smith

Chandler Smith won the 54th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports made a late bump-and-run on Derek Thorn with 13 laps left in the 300-lap event. Other NASCAR drivers in the event were Carson Hocevar, who finished 7th, Erik Jones 10th, Grant Enfinger 19th, and Derek Kraus finished 20th

A not happy at all Thorn finished second, Cole Butcher third, Ryan Preece fourth, and Sammy Smith finished fifth.