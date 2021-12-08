Pitbull to Perform Concert as Part of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Festivities

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Dec. 8, 2021) – NASCAR and Coca-Cola are bringing the party to the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. They announced today that multiplatinum recording artist and NASCAR team owner Pitbull will perform a 45-minute concert prior to the main event on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“Pitbull transcends cultures and generations with his positive, upbeat performances and his humanitarian work away from the stage and studio,” said Patrick Rogers, NASCAR vice president of marketing services. “We’re excited that he’s providing his star power to this historic day for our sport.”

Pitbull is a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales, and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Dedicated to making a positive impact in the world, Pitbull has established SLAM tuition free public charter schools.

Moreover, Pitbull is a partner of Trackhouse Racing with team founder Justin Marks. Trackhouse fields cars in the NASCAR Cup Series for drivers Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain who will compete in the Clash.

“This is history in the making to be part of this special Los Angeles Coliseum NASCAR event,” said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). “It’s an honor to integrate culture, music and NASCAR racing as the universal language to unite new audiences around the world.”

Pitbull’s concert at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is being presented by NASCAR premier partner Coca-Cola, which boasts an unmatched track record of uniting people on and off the track.

“The Coca-Cola Company has been sharing incredible moments with race fans for decades and we look forward to elevating the live event experience through one of our shared passions, live music,” said John Mount, Vice President Entertainment and Sports Marketing, The Coca-Cola Company. “This collaboration with NASCAR and Pitbull will make a historic event at the L.A. Coliseum even more special and will provide fans some Real Magic with a once-in-a-lifetime moment to share an ice-cold Coca-Cola with family and friends.”

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6, will be the culmination of a two-day celebration of speed inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. NASCAR is constructing a temporary, quarter-mile track inside “The World’s Greatest Stadium” for this season-opening exhibition, which is being held outside of Daytona Beach, Fla., for the first time.

Sunday’s action at the Coliseum begins at noon PST with the first of four heat races and two last-chance qualifying races that will determine the field of 23 cars for the main event. Shortly after 2 p.m. PST, Pitbull will perform and set the stage for the 150-lap main event, which begins at 3 p.m. PST. All of Sunday’s racing action will be broadcast live on FOX.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, fans can get a sneak peek at NASCAR’s newest venue by attending Busch Light Clash Qualifying. Gates open at 1 p.m. PST, with qualifying beginning at 5:30 p.m. PST.

Tickets for both days are on sale now at www.nascar.com/lacoliseum. Access to the NASCAR Fan Fest, offering interactive opportunities for fans of all ages, is included with all ticket purchases.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a living memorial to all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War I, has been a civic treasure for generations of Angelenos. Located in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA, the Coliseum is a 77,500 capacity multi-purpose stadium which opened in 1923. Home to the USC Trojans, the legendary stadium has been named as one of the nation’s 40 best stadiums to experience college football by Sporting News, and ranked USC football at the Coliseum as the nation’s No. 3 stadium experience by StadiumJourney.com. Following a recent renovation in 2019, the stadium is now home to a newly added seven-story suite and press tower which includes luxurious suites, loge boxes, club seats, a new press box, and the rooftop 1923 Club with a 360-degree view of the Los Angeles basin; along with several upgrades including new seating, updated technology and concession stands, additional food options for guests, and much more.

The legacy of events and individuals hosted in nine-plus-decades reads like no other, including the only venue to host two Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and the Track and Field Competition for the Summer Olympics (Xth Olympiad in 1932, XXIIIrd Olympiad in 1984) and soon a third (XXXIVth Olympiad in 2028); home to college football’s USC Trojans since 1923 and the UCLA Bruins (1928-1981); professional football’s Los Angeles Rams (1946-1979 and 2016-2019); appearances by U.S. Presidents Franklin D Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Ronald Reagan; and international dignitaries such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Cesar Chavez, Pope John Paul II, the Dalai Lama, and Nelson Mandela, to name a few. Additionally, the Coliseum, designated a National Historic monument in 1984, has hosted some of the greatest acts in entertainment, including Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Prince, and many more. For more information please visit lacoliseum.com.