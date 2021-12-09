2018 5.3L Silverado LT | Customer Spotlight

AmericanTrucks Features a Truck Built for Work and Play

PAOLI, Pa. (December 9th, 2021) – The aftermarket parts experts at AmericanTrucks (AT) have released a new “Customer Builds” YouTube video highlighting a 2018 5.3L Silverado LT. AT’s Adam Maqboul sits down for a virtual one-on-one with owner Robert Veilleux to find out more about all the mods on his truck. With interviews like this, AT hopes to inspire Silverado owners and enthusiasts with all the possibilities for customizing their own ride at home. Complete details on Robert’s build can be found on his dedicated page at AmericanTrucks.com.

Growing up on a farm Robert was used to Chevies, but he always felt they were a bit “standard” and “plain.” Right off the bat, rain guards, side steps, and a bed liner were high on his list of upgrades. Robert also installed Axial Black LED Taillights for the look and function, being pleasantly surprised with the compliments that followed. Other key mods include a soft tonneau cover, ignition coils for added power and performance, and a closed box cold air intake with oil filter. Adam and Robert go over some of his smaller upgrades before wrapping up with a chat about Robert’s plans to get a supercharger as well as larger wheels and rims.

AT’s new “Customer Builds” video is a behind-the-scenes look at a 2018 5.3L Silverado LT built for the job site, off-road use, and for towing a boat. Each mod was thoughtfully chosen to boost looks, performance, and functionality. From the retractable running boards to the cold air intake, this Silverado delivers heaps of inspiration to new and seasoned truck owners alike. Viewers can subscribe to AT’s YouTube channel to see more interviews, product videos, truck news, and more.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/profiles/101813?from=0

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.