TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR 2022 WORLD OF OUTLAWS BRISTOL BASH AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

World of Outlaws Bristol Bash Tickets on Sale Now

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Late Models join to race April 28-30 at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Dec. 13, 2021) – The Greatest Show on Dirt and The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet are set to invade the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway for a bash like no other, April 28-30. And tickets are on sale now for you to see this historic event.

For the first time in history, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Late Models will come together to race on the same weekend at the “Last Great Colosseum” for three nights of can’t miss action.

It’s the second consecutive year both series will venture to the iconic Tennessee track after the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars returned for the first time in 20 years and the World of Outlaws Late Models made their debut this year. However, in 2022, it’ll be the first time the two premier dirt racing series make for a mega weekend, bringing together a plethora of superstars like three-time and defending Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet, four-time and defending Late Model champion Brandon Sheppard, 10-time Sprint Car champion Donny Schatz and many more.

“Bringing the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and the World of Outlaws Late Models together at Bristol Motor Speedway will be a phenomenal event,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “The best drivers in the world racing at one of the most iconic short tracks in the world, it’s what the fans asked for and we’re proud to make it happen.”

David Gravel, who chased Brad Sweet all the way to the final checkered flag in 2021, was the class of the field in his April Bristol debut, sweeping the weekend for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. He’ll return with his Big Game Motorsports team in 2022 to defend those victories and pick up two more famed gladiator sword trophies.

Four-time World of Outlaws Late Model champion Josh Richards and eight-time World of Outlaws Late Model winner Devin Moran split the Late Model Bristol Bash victories this year. Both will go into 2022 with the chance to make history and be the first repeat Late Model winner, or rising Series stars Ryan Gustin and 2021 Rookie of the Year Tyler Bruening could find themselves having a career moment.

It all sets up another exciting weekend that will be etched in the memories of those who attend. Make sure to reserve your camping and get your tickets now for the 2022 World of Outlaws Bristol Bash. The three-day reserve combo ticket is $90 for adults – $120 for Flag Stand Reserve seats (by the start/finish line) – and only $20 for kids 12 and under – $25 for reserve. Seats are for the front stretch only. All other ticket, parking and camping information can be found by visiting the BMS website or contact the track at 866-415-4158.