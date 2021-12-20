DRIVING 101 ANNOUNCES 2022 NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE SCHEDULE

Country’s Premier Driving Experience to Bring Fast-Paced Fun to 16 Speedways Nationwide

Book Now for the Race Fan on Your Holiday Gift List

CHARLOTTE (December 17, 2021) – Motorsports’ leading fan driving experience partners – Driving 101, which operates NASCAR Racing Experience, Richard Petty Driving Experience and Mario Andretti Racing Experience – announced today the schedule of event dates at premier speedways across the country.

Race fans can drive the same tracks as their idols, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Homestead Miami Speedway, Kansas Motor Speedway, Kentucky Motor Speedway, Homestead Miami Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Michigan International Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

“At the NASCAR Racing Experience, you get the unique chance to race the same cars and the same tracks as your motorsports heroes,” said Kurt Weinhart, chief revenue officer for Driving 101. “We know that people are planning in advance for their vacations and events next year. With the complete 2022 NASCAR Racing Experience calendar in hand, they can secure their seat for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, bucket-list trip or corporate event.”

The NASCAR Racing Experience makes the ideal holiday gift for any race fan or thrill seeker. Reservations at the NASCAR Racing Experience are on sale with prices starting at just $249.99 to drive a NASCAR race car and $129.99 for NASCAR Ride Alongs. Advance reservations are encouraged as track times fill up quickly. Reservations can be booked at www.NASCARRacingExperience.com or 704-886-2400.

Driving 101 and its three trusted racing brands now runs at 16 nationwide speedways for NASCAR Racing Experience as well as 14 nationwide speedways for Mario Andretti Racing Experience.

“The 2022 season offers the best NASCAR stock car and Indy-style car driving experience choice for customers, race fans, thrill seekers and corporate America. In short, we are the leader in the driving experience industry. We’ve enhanced our nationwide locations, strengthened our marketing strategies, and made the racing experience even more authentic,” said Weinhardt.

About Driving 101: Driving 101 and its three trusted racing brands now the NASCAR Racing Experience at 16 speedways nationwide as well as running the Mario Andretti Racing Experience at 14 speedways nationwide. Both offer a vast array of corporate outings and motorsports-themed events. NASCAR Racing Experience is the leading experiential racing company in North America, offering the most realistic racing programs available to motorsports fans nationwide. For more information call 704-886-2400 or visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com