First 5 Mods for Your 2017+ Ford F-250 | “The Haul”

AmericanTrucks Breaks Down its Top Picks

PAOLI, Pa. (January 3rd, 2022) – Aftermarket parts authority, AmericanTrucks(AT) rings in 2022 with the release of a new episode in its YouTube series aptly named, “The Haul”. Hosted by Eric Donaldson, the video outlines AT’s top 5 mods for 2017+ Ford F-250’s. From protection to performance, the parts are explained one by one along with the reasons behind each choice.

“We chose some parts that are performance capable, but also look great,” says Eric. He kicks off his list with a hard tri-fold tonneau cover that is easy to use, while still delivering the protection and functionality truck owners are looking for. Next, Eric recommends upgrading to a set of retractable running boards, citing benefits that include extra ground clearance, improved visibility, a slip-resistant surface, and durability. Upgraded Fuel wheels, 33” tires, LED headlights, and floor mats make up the remaining recommendations.

AT’s new episode of “The Haul” shares its top 5 mods for F-250’s, 2017 or newer. The information and suggestions help truck owners save time and money by zeroing in on top-quality parts that boost the looks and function of this hard-working, utility-based vehicle. Viewers are invited to share their thoughts on the video and subscribe to keep up with all the latest product reviews, customer builds, and other F-250 content as soon as it is released.

View it Here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-december-2021.html

