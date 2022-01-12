DAYTONA 500 Reserved Seating, RV Camping Sold Out – Many Opportunities Remain to be a Part of The Great American Race & DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth

Other DAYTONA 500 Admission Options Feature UNOH Fanzone & Pre-Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 12, 2022) – Just how excited are fans for the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening DAYTONA 500, the points-race debut of the new, anticipated ’Next Gen’ car? Daytona International Speedway announced today that the 64th running of the Great American Race (Feb. 20) has sold out of reserved fronstretch seating and RV camping, but there are still plenty of ways to experience the pageantry of the DAYTONA 500 in addition to all other events throughout Speedweeks Presented By AdventHeath.

A new DAYTONA 500 ticket package is being offered for just $145.00 per person that gives fans admission to the UNOH Fanzone plus access to the Luke Combs pre-race concert and driver introductions. In the UNOH Fanzone, families can peer into the garage of their favorite driver plus witness special driver and VIP appearances. A limited amount of infield is available for purchase for those taking advantage of this new package.

Fans can also take their DAYTONA experience to the next level with many fan hospitality options. There are still a variety of hospitality packages left in the Rolex 24 Lounge Suites and the all-new Harley J’s Experience (High Banks Suite with incredible view of the fronstretch). To see a complete list of DAYTONA 500 viewing options, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com.

“The fans have definitely spoken,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “We’re going to have a packed house for the 64th Annual DAYTONA 500, but we are happy to showcase a multitude of other opportunities for fans to be a part of the Great American Race, in addition to all of the other racing action that makes up Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.”

While DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth culminates with the 64th Annual DAYTONA 500, the week will feature six days of incredible on-track action, featuring practices, qualifying and a total of six races among four different series, allowing fans several possibilities to not only see the Next Gen car but a variety of some of the greatest drivers in the world.

For ticket information on the 2022 DAYTONA 500, as well as Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. If fans are looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the DAYTONA 500, please visit SeatGeek, the Preferred Ticket Exchange of the DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.

Below is a full schedule of on-track activity during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth:

Tuesday, Feb. 15: DAYTONA 500 Practices (5:05 p.m./6:35 p.m. ET).

Wednesday, Feb. 16: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Busch Light (8:05 p.m. ET).

Thursday, Feb. 17: Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA qualifying races (7:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice (4:35 p.m. ET) & ARCA Menards Series practice (5:30 p.m. ET).

Friday, Feb. 18: NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7:30 p.m. ET); ARCA Menards (1:30 p.m. ET) and Camping World Truck Series qualifying (3:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Cup Series practice (6:00 p.m. ET).

Saturday, Feb. 19: Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire ARCA Menards race (1:30 p.m. ET) and Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event (5:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Cup Series final practice (10:30 a.m. ET); NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (11:35 a.m. ET).

Sunday, Feb. 20: DAYTONA 500, The Great American Race (2:30 p.m. ET).

** Schedule subject to change

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training. The iconic venue will be the site of a host of motorsports events early in 2022, beginning with AHRMA Classic Motofest and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA in January, and the 64th DAYTONA 500, which will debut the first points race for NASCAR’s ‘Next Gen’ car as part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, in February. The tradition-rich 81st Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA returns in March, featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, and in May with the Heroes Honor Festival. Later in the summer during Independence Day weekend, the track, in association with Torneos, will host Soccer Fest before the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the final race of the regular season with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Aug. 27.