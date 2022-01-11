Built Renews with LaJoie, Spire Motorsports for 2022

Official Protein Bar of NASCAR to Serve as Primary Sponsor for Daytona 500

CONCORD, N.C. (January 11, 2022) – Spire Motorsports announced today Built will return to the team’s family of partners in 2022 and serve as the primary sponsor aboard Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

In addition to the “Great American Race,” Built will also be showcased as LaJoie’s primary partner in nine other races throughout the 2022 season, including:

March 13 Phoenix Raceway

April 9 Martinsville Speedway

May 22 Texas Motor Speedway (NASCAR All Star Race)

June 5 World Wide Technology Raceway

July 3 Road America

August 14 Richmond Raceway

August 27 Daytona International Speedway

September 4 Darlington Raceway

October 23 Homestead-Miami Speedway

Built was named the Official Protein Bar of NASCAR when the two organizations announced a multi-year partnership in October 2021.

“Built is more excited than ever to continue our partnership and friendship with Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports,” said Nick Greer, CEO of Built. “There is something incredibly special about Corey and his ability to ‘stack pennies’ like no one else on or off the track. We are thrilled to stack those pennies together with Corey and we will find ourselves in victory lane soon. Built.com and its entire Built family feel so fortunate to be part of this great NASCAR community. It’s go time. What a great year this will be.”

The phrase “stacking pennies” has become a life and career philosophy for LaJoie. Despite being the son of two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Randy LaJoie, the third-generation racer has charted his own trajectory in the sport and champions small accomplishments that add up to the sum of a larger victory.

“I’m honored to welcome back my friends with Built.com for their third year in the sport,” said LaJoie. “It’s been a blast being a part of their creative marketing strategies to grow the program. The Built leadership team brings a ton of energy to Spire Motorsports as well as to NASCAR. 2022 is going to be an amazing season with them on and off the track.”

LaJoie finished ninth in last year’s Great American Race and earned a career-best sixth-place finish at The World Center of Racing in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The Concord, N.C., native has logged 12 total starts at DIS on NASCAR’s senior circuit, including 10 on the traditional 2.5-mile superspeedway and two on the daunting 3.61-mile road course. Over those 10 superspeedway starts, LaJoie has led two laps, notching three top-10 and six top-20 finishes.

“Everyone at Spire Motorsports is eager to get the season underway,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Corey and the entire No. 7 team did an outstanding job last season. We’re exceptionally proud that Built recognized that success by adding more races to its 2022 plans. Corey is a smart, patient racer on superspeedways and knows how to follow a plan. That’s why he runs up front when it’s time to race for the win. He knows the craft well, so we know when we go to the Daytona 500, Corey gives us a chance to win on NASCAR’s biggest stage.”

The 64th running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, February 20 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The first of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Built™

Have you tried a Built Bar yet? If not, you need to know what happens when a protein bar tastes like a candy bar. Check out www.Built.com and see how Built is changing the way people view delicious. Built Brands™ is a leading manufacturer and distributor of healthy, great-tasting protein and energy products–combining natural, clean ingredients with taste as a first priority.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019.