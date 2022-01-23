How to win on the pokies?

Casino Pokies – like other types of gambling, they can be profitable, but it should be borne in mind that the amount of winnings primarily depends on the case, and spinning slots only makes sense in new online casinos in Australia that are licensed in accordance with the standards. The license does not have to be issued by the state where the gambling site is registered, and one more point that you need to pay attention to is the presence of payments already made in the history of the company itself.

Preparatory stage

Before you start, decide on the amount that you are ready to pour into your gaming account, set a clear rule for yourself that if you lose, you will pause, maybe even change the environment, get distracted by another activity. And then you should turn to your intuition, and identify the mistakes made, reconsider the chosen strategy.

When registering at a Roo Casino, you should pay attention to the types of games and the history of issuing winnings by the machine. Unfortunately, many users think that if the device has recently issued a jackpot, then you should not expect happiness from it in the near future, and this is one of the worst mistakes of beginners. Keep in mind that according to the theory of probability, the percentage of luck is constant throughout the game, but you will learn exactly how to increase your chances if you study all the material offered.

Calculation algorithm

The jackpot is formed on the basis of funds spent by other players, and the slot itself takes a certain percentage, that is, the main amount still goes to the general bank. It’s pretty sad when you exit the slot and the next player hits the jackpot in just two spins, so it’s worth evaluating which limit the machine is more likely to start giving out winnings.

Any machine obeys the pre-installed software and also evaluates the actions previously performed on it. If you have not yet studied this or that slot, it is recommended to start playing 10 bets (some play 20), evaluate the result, in case of loss, a good strategy would be to increase the bet and play another 10-20 spins. It may happen that your score is even, and even if the total amount of winnings is zero, you will get considerable pleasure from the fact that you did not lose.

In practice, the following tactic has proved its effectiveness: raise the bet to the first loss, as soon as this happens, start again from the minimum bets and so on until the next peak, the algorithms of some slots “warm-up”, that is, at the maximum bets, access to a serious multiplier is opened, catch this moment “take yours”, after which you can change the device.

Pyramid Technique

Let’s delve a little into human psychology, inexperienced players who do not know how to control their emotions, if they notice that they are starting to win, they rapidly increase the stakes until they become a victim of unjustified risk and lose everything. A slot machine is a robot, against which it is also desirable to play: dry and without emotions. The proposed method is simple, for example, you bet $2 per spin, make the second $2.5, the third $3, and so on up to a certain limit, let’s say up to a maximum of 10, now start reducing the step again to two. Using this technique, you will not let the device take over and make you uncontrollable. You can recoup both on the classics and on the new ones, but if a new slot has been recently launched, it would be nice to test it at the minimum stakes and only then increase it.

What to look for when choosing a slot?

Balance on the device;

Number of plus lines;

The return percentage is specified in the settings;

Paytable;

The amount of jackpots, the history of their receipt;

Dispersion, volatility of slots;

Reviews of other players about a particular brand.

Casino policy, cashback, bonuses

Each room has its own system for attracting and retaining players. Always follow the news and promotions, both at the initial stages, and in the case of veterans, there are special bonuses, for example, with a deposit of 100 bucks, some systems give out a 150% cashback that can be wagered for a certain period of time. For promoting a profile, a certain number of free spins can serve as a gift, that is, you play for free, and the chances of winning are the same as when using real money. Don’t forget the loyalty policy, higher-level players are entitled to more freebies.

Secure your success

Your bankroll is the money you can afford to put aside for gambling. You should never play on the last savings, and even more so take loans from banks. Gambling is made for fun, for gamblers, in self-respecting casinos like Casino Moons you can often find calls for “smart play” and even offers to participate in special self-restriction programs.

Suppose you allocated $500 for entertainment, after working out your strategies, in one day you managed to hit a decent win, you not only doubled but also increased your bank. It is desirable to put most of the funds for withdrawal, and from the remaining 25% on the same day, allocate 25% for playing without tension, you simply choose any pokies and place any bets within these 25%. As a result, you will not only get another chance to increase your capital, but you will also be able to get acquainted with the slots that you were skeptical about, and regardless of the result, be sure to end the gaming session with a smile on your face. , and stay in the fat plus. The success of gambling is always measured in the long term.

Is it all about mathematics?

Some people only stick to rough math and that’s fundamentally wrong. Let’s remember situations when married couples played loto with only one combination all their lives, and suddenly they were lucky, one day they became millionaires, playing only one combination, while others bought 10 tickets every week and never guessed the message number. Judging by the numbers, it is likely that the mentioned couple was many times smaller, but it was they who managed to hit the big jackpot.

Mankind has not yet learned all the secrets of the universe, scientists cannot explain some phenomena, and are not able to decipher such a phenomenon as intuition. Others call this sensation the sixth sense, others believe that intuition is a super-sense, which is based on the coordinated work of the other five senses, that is, thanks to this person, it is measured in the flow of a “super state”. Sometimes you may feel that today is “Your Day” and it’s time to challenge fortune.

As long as you don’t play the chances of winning

If you dream of easy money, while doing nothing for this, it is quite obvious that it is close to impossible. If you start spinning the spins, then in each stance you have from 10% to 20% chance to win, and up to 5% chance to hit the jackpot (depending on the settings of the machine). Distribute your media wisely, always play with a fresh head, limit your time to a game session. It is not difficult to win at pokies, but you can really feel yourself “on a horse” only after crediting a large amount to your account. Luck is a nice bonus to entertainment, build on this pleasure and you will always have fun.