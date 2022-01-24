Top 5 Cars for Young People and Students

In the architectural world, it is usually acknowledged that a vehicle is a highly costly pleasure that most people normally cannot afford. Most people have no concerns as long as they are employed and receiving a strong, stable paycheck. For those who work and earn money, there are plenty of things to do at open-door banks and automobile showrooms for the sake of taking a walk. But as an ordinary student who dreams of his first car? In this case, one far from trivial question torments: where to acquire the money? Get a new job for some additional cash? Purchase a business plan and start your own business? Borrow money from your parents or a loan?

Let’s check to see whether this is the case.

DO STUDENTS EVEN NEED A CAR?

Whether a student needs a car or not is a frivolous question. Someone will say, sure, its existence truly saves time (essential for cities where there is no metro), someone will answer on the contrary, because public transit is much faster to travel to than by your vehicle (typical for the capital). Let’s try to assess all the positives and cons of such a purchase.

The «Pros»:

Taking a car instead of taking public transportation is far more convenient and pleasant, especially during rush hour. A college student who has a car isn’t frightened of the weather’s “charms,” such as cold and rain. You may always offer a ride home to the girl you adore while driving your automobile.

The «Cons»:

A automobile is a luxury that comes at a price. These funds aren’t available to all college students. It is possible, of course, to save meticulously, depriving oneself of all other pleasures. Is it actually worth it? Don’t forget to include in the cost of owning an automobile. The first stop is for gas and a wash. Second, let’s talk about sundries. A considerable sum can be amassed in a single year.

Whether you need a car or not is a personal choice that each individual must make.

HOW TO CHOOSE THE CAR?

Because this article is focused on students from average families rather than the “golden elite,” the following will be the criteria for picking an automobile for a student:

Affordable price (Up to 3000 dollars). Repairs and consumables are available for purchase at a low cost. Non-new vehicle. Inexperienced drivers should not purchase a vehicle from the salon. When it comes to small collisions, inexperienced drivers are more likely than more experienced drivers to have their automobiles repaired.

The main criteria

Choosing a car should be done with the assistance of an expert, ideally, a specialist who is capable of figuring it out; otherwise, these are only the words of a deceptive salesperson. When choosing a car, it is important to consider the following:

The year in which the automobile was built. However, even if this is not the most essential selection factor, it is significant, particularly when it comes to domestic brands. The older the automobile, the worse its condition is considered to be. Of course, it is possible to identify an exception to the rule, but doing so will take a significant amount of time. The state of its physical body. Moreover, this is the point to which you should pay particular attention. Certain bran a galvanized body that is of great quality and may endure for decades. However, this is not a characteristic seen in the majority of inexpensive vehicles. How the engine and gearbox work together is explained. This is especially true in the case of international brands. A foreign-brand car’s engine or transmission can set you back a big coin if it has to be replaced. As a result, when purchasing a car, make sure to ask to drive it and pay attention to how the engine starts and operates, as well as how and with what sound the gears change. This brand’s availability in the car parts market has been confirmed. It is predicated on the availability of parts as well as the cost of those parts. Motorists’ opinions and experiences. Before purchasing a car, pick 3-5 alternatives that are acceptable for the price range that you are considering, and be sure to study the reviews of previous car owners.

TOP 5 CARS FOR STUDENTS

Daewoo Matiz.

Compact, reasonably priced, and not outdated. These characteristics are sufficient to qualify as a student vehicle. In some countries, on the other hand, the car has been designated as a vehicle for women. Male students, on the other hand, are not inclined to take him seriously. However, for females, this is the most appropriate alternative! An automobile starts at 750 bucks and goes up from there.

2. Volkswagen Golf.

Machines with a dependable brand and good performance. A Golf that was manufactured in the 2000s has a starting price of $1,300.

3. Nissan Almera.

The automobile appears to be well-made, dependable, and reasonably priced. Beginning at $ 750, machines manufactured in the year 2000 are available. It is possible to get an excellent choice for 1200 bucks.

4. Honda Civic.

This is an option for folks who enjoy the visuals of racing vehicles. Although the cheap model is unlikely to provide you with a compelling incentive to chase (since there will be few horses in it), the automobile itself is attractive. And it’s a hit with the ladies! The base price for automobiles manufactured between 2000 and 2002 is $1,300.

5. BMW 3 series.

Automobiles that came off the manufacturing line in the 2000s are available for purchase for $1,900. For 2500, you can get a pretty excellent deal on a solid selection. The car’s maintenance costs a lot of money. However, she has typically drawn the attention of young people of both sexes.