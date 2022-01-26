2018 5.7L RAM | AmericanTrucks Customer Build

AmericanTrucks’ Shopping Guide for F-150 Owners

PAOLI, Pa. (January 24th, 2022) – AmericanTrucks (AT) rolls out another installment of its “Customer Builds” YouTube series featuring a 2018 5.7L RAM 1500 with mods that include a set of Morimoto headlights and a Barricade bull bar. AT’s Adam Maqboul chats with owner Travonte R. for a behind-the-scenes look at his RAM build in the hopes of sharing ideas with its community. A full mods list plus additional photos and details can be found on Travonte’s dedicated build page at americantrucks.com.

“I figure if I do one thing, I got to do it all…” – Travonte R.

With that, he added headlights, fog lights, and a bull bar to keep everything looking cohesive. The combination gives him maximum visibility when it comes to navigating backcountry roads at night. Other key mods include side steps, a bed extender, hood and window deflectors, a throttle controller, and new wheels and tires. The interview wraps up with Adam asking about a few of the smaller mods Travonte has left on his wish-list.

AT’s newest episode of “Customer Builds” features a 2018 RAM Unlimited that’s almost complete except for 2 or 3 minor mods. A full breakdown of this build and others like it, can be found on the customer build pages on AT’s website. Subscribing on YouTube gives viewers prime access to more RAM content, product reviews, and full installs as soon as they are released.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/profiles/146994?from=20 ________________________________________________________________________________________________________

