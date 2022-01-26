TPC Racing Expands IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Program with Pro Entry for Champion Driver Billy Johnson

TPC Racing’s Pro-Class Confirmation First Part of Expanded Three Car Program in 2022 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series

JESSUP, Maryland (January 26, 2022) – Confirming the first major part of a three-car expansion in the 2022 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, TPC Racing announced today that the team will field a full season entry for champion driver Billy Johnson in the top-tier Super Trofeo Pro Class. Johnson will drive solo in a new TPC Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 in an all-out bid for the 2022 Pro Class driver and team championships.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Billy Johnson join our TPC Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo program,” Harris Levitas, TPC Director of Race Operations said. “The Pro Class of the series has been something that I have looked into for over two years as I have wanted to further expand our team in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series. There has been great talent in the Pro category, and what better driver to have in our TPC Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 than Billy Johnson.”

Johnson’s move into competition with TPC Racing builds on an extensive research and development and at-track coaching relationship that has been in place the last couple of years.

“I am really excited to be working with the TPC Racing guys from a competition driving standpoint,” Johnson said. “I have raced against them for many years and more recently I have been doing some development work with them on their road car high-performance products, suspension programming and some Mustang component product lines. To now be driving for them in a full-season Pro Championship in the Super Trofeo series is extremely exciting.”

“Billy is an amazing talent and works incredibly well with our TPC Racing team,” Levitas said. “We have worked together with Billy helping with driver coaching in other racing programs that we run and also with our DSC Sport business with the development of our active suspension controllers.”

Johnson is the 2016 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Grand Sport (GS) Champion, a title garnered while also competing as a factory driver in the Le Mans-winning Ford GT sports car racing program. He co-drove a Ford GT to victory at Spa in Belgium in a 2018-2019 season World Endurance Championship race. In the U.S., he is one of the winningest drivers in GS competition and returns to the series this week at Daytona International Speedway, co-driving a KohR Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4 with Bob Michaelian.

“When we heard that we could get an EVO2 for 2022, my first thought was to call Billy and ask if he would like to drive the car for the season,” Levitas said. “A huge thank you to Chris Ward and the Lamborghini Squadra Corse team for assisting us in acquiring a car. With the talent that Billy brings and the hard work and dedication that our TPC Racing team puts into our race programs, I believe that we can be at the front of the field and be in contention for overall wins and the championship.”

TPC Racing completed its first full season of Super Trofeo competition in 2021 with the Am-class driver pairing of Scott Schmidt and Trevor Andrusko, which followed the duo’s late-season debut and TPC’s mid-season entry into the series in 2020.

“For the 2022 season, our team has expanded from the primarily single-car program run in Super Trofeo in the past,” Levitas said. “We will be fielding three Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 cars this year and will announce the other two full-season entries at a later date. It is very exciting to have our team grow. By having Billy on board with us for the season, his knowledge and data will be extremely helpful to the drivers on the team running in the AM and LB Cup divisions. The Lamborghini Super Trofeo series is a great program to be part of, and our TPC Racing team is looking forward to getting the 2022 race season started.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.