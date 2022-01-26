DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race coming to Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 1

RelaDyne and Dover Motor Speedway have updated the NASCAR Cup Series race name for this year’s event at the Monster Mile.

America’s best drivers will race for the checkered flag in the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 1.

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne race is the 104th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

DOVER, Del. (Jan. 26, 2022) – RelaDyne, one of the nation’s leading providers of lubricants, diesel exhaust fluid, and industrial reliability services and Dover Motor Speedway have updated the NASCAR Cup Series race name for this year’s event at the Monster Mile.

America’s best drivers will race for the checkered flag in the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 1 (3 p.m., FS1), track and company officials announced today.

RelaDyne’s DuraMAX brand offers high-quality, personal vehicle maintenance solutions, including full synthetic, high mileage and synthetic blend motor oils, antifreeze, filters, wiper blades, brake cleaners, power steering fluids and more. DuraMAX offers a 10-year, up to 300,000-mile engine protection warranty and has been recognized as the best-selling oil brand in the industry since 2018 by fast lube operators.

In September 2021, RelaDyne acquired Drydene Performance Products, a longtime partner of Dover Motor Speedway and entitlement sponsor of the previous four NASCAR Cup series races. Since then, RelaDyne has grown the Drydene brand and products throughout its more than 75 locations allowing customers in the heavy duty, industrial and commercial sectors access to Drydene’s high-quality, proven performance products.

“RelaDyne is extremely excited to be the entitlement partner with Dover Motor Speedway and have the ability to showcase both our DuraMAX and Drydene brands,” said Dan Oehler, EVP of Marketing and Ecommerce. “Whether you are looking for an oil for your personal car, truck, or SUV in the DuraMAX line, or you are a manager of an off-road, on-road, industrial or commercial fleet using Drydene, our customers know these brands are built upon pillars of technology and performance. The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne is an outstanding way to highlight this.”

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne race is the 104th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

“We appreciate RelaDyne’s support and passion around the continued relationship with us here at Dover Motor Speedway,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president. “We are proud of what we have accomplished with the Drydene brand to date and look forward to further expanding our partnership with RelaDyne, while continuing to drive greater awareness of the DuraMAX brand.”

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race is the centerpiece of Dover’s April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which also includes a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 30 and an ARCA Menards Series East race on Friday, April 29.

TICKETS:

Tickets to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne start at just $60 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 with a paying adult. For tickets to all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events, visit https://www.doverspeedway.com or call 800-441-RACE.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is one of the nation’s leading providers of lubricants, fuels, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in the United States. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 75 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders in the lubricant, fuel distribution, and industrial service segments. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.