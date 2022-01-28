Michael Roberts Construction to Help Build Championship with Zane Smith

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 28, 2022) – Michael Roberts Construction (MRC) has partnered with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) to be a primary partner of Zane Smith in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) for the 2022 season. MRC has been a partner of Smith throughout his career and now moves to FRM to help win a championship.

MRC is a private and public commercial construction company based in northern California. MRC expert engineering can be seen in various constructions throughout the region. The company partnered with Smith, a two-time NCWTS champion runner-up, early in his budding career and has been one of his most loyal supporters and friend since. They are proud to continue their relationship as Smith competes for his first championship.

“Zane is a great driver and an amazing young man,” said Mike Avila, President and CEO, Michael Roberts Construction. “Our company fully supports Zane and believe that he’s ready for a breakout season with his new team at Front Row Motorsports. We are proud to support Zane and the team.”

MRC will be the primary partner of Smith, a NCWTS most popular driver award winner, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Kanas Speedway, and the season finale at the Phoenix Raceway.

“I want nothing more this year than to celebrate a championship with Mike and my friends at Michael Roberts Construction at Phoenix in November,” said Smith. “I think we can win a lot of races together and I love their schedule of primary races. And I know they are always supporting me every weekend, too. It feels good to have their support and I can’t wait to start the season.”

MRC will also be an associate partner all season of the No. 38 team and Smith. For more information about MRC, visit www.michaelrobertscontruction.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.