HairClub® and Spencer Boyd Renew Sponsorship for Third Season

Mooresville, NC (January 27, 2022) – Spencer Boyd announces his continued partnership with HairClub®. This marks the third season between HairClub and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Driver. New hallmarks for the third season will include new paint schemes and ‘Hair Wars III’ at World Wide Technology Park.

“I’m humbled to have such a great partner in HairClub,” said Boyd, who relishes the relationship he has formed with HairClub over the years. “It’s one of those situations where we do a lot of work together, but it doesn’t feel like work.”

HairClub President and CEO Mike Nassar is equally excited for what this latest partnership with Boyd will bring to television viewers and HairClub members.

“Spencer is one-of-a-kind, and I had the opportunity to spend the better half of a week with him in Charlotte last year,” said Nassar. “I still smile thinking about the fun of filming during that week and we’ve got more fun things planned together, so I’m thrilled Spencer is continuing as a valued ambassador for the HairClub brand.”

The Boyd-HairClub partnership resonates with members and race fans, since HairClub is a staunch proponent of living life to the fullest. The company rang in 2022 with a dynamic campaign and unprecedented ‘New Hair’s Resolutions’ offer. Inspiring clients to celebrate being confident and strong individuals, vignettes featured going on vacation, rocking outfits long absent from the closet for too long, and making up for lost time with loved ones.

Boyd is a HairClub client and visits HairClub centers for regularly scheduled appointments with his favorite stylist. After his initial hair health consultation, Boyd chose the family of EXT products to help regrow his hair and maintain optimum scalp health – a critical component in achieving thicker, fuller-looking hair.

As part of the season three partnership, Boyd and HairClub will reveal a new paint scheme for race fans.

“This year I had direct involvement in the paint scheme,” said Boyd. “I wanted it to feel like I was on vacation, while HairClub wanted to go retro, so the combination is head-turning.”

Accustomed to helping people turn heads, HairClub was on board with marrying neon colors and the skylines of Las Vegas and Miami, two cities that encourage fun and individualism.

“I’m challenging Don Johnson to a race with this truck,” Boyd joked. “It’s going to be another great year together!”

Follow HairClub (@hairclub) and Spencer Boyd (@spencerboydpr) for scheduling and special offers.

About HairClub

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America’s number one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions. For more than 40 years, HairClub has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore the hair they love. HairClub has more than 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world’s leading provider of total hair loss solutions.