CURO Expands Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

First Phase to Anchor Todd Gilliland Rookie Season

Speedy Cash Continues Partnership with Zane Smith and Michael McDowell

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 31, 2022) – There is a first time for everything. For NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Todd Gilliland, February will be a month of “firsts” that will include his first NASCAR Cup Series start and first Daytona 500. He will do it all with the support from First Phase, the new credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri. The product provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit.

First Phase branding will be featured on the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford Mustang multiple times throughout the season as the featured partner for Gilliland, beginning at the Daytona 500 on February 20 on FOX. First Phase and returning brand Speedy Cash will be season-long associate partners of Gilliland and the No. 38 team.

Ready to defend their 2021 Daytona 500 championship, Speedy Cash returns as a major associate partner of Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team. Speedy Cash was a part of McDowell’s historic win at the Daytona 500 last season and continues with the team. Speedy Cash also continues their support of the No. 38 FRM NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team with new driver, Zane Smith. Speedy Cash will be the primary partner of Smith during the SpeedyCash.com 220 at the Texas Motor Speedway and continue their season-long associate partnership of the team.

“We have been thrilled to see the continued growth of Front Row Motorsports and our customers have enjoyed the success of the team as well,” said Ryan Rathje, Chief Product Officer at CURO. “This season, we are proud to welcome Todd Gilliland to the NASCAR Cup Series with our First Phase credit card. We are ready to roll out our First Phase credit card nationally, and there is no better fit than Todd’s first season. We are also proud to continue supporting the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell. Last year was an incredible moment to see Speedy Cash cross the finish line first in NASCAR’s biggest race. Finally, we are proud to welcome Zane Smith as a partner to our program. He has proven to be a winning driver and hopefully he can put Speedy Cash in victory lane this year.

“The customers and staff at CURO have been great to me and everyone at FRM,” said Gilliland. “They continue to step up their program and it’s so cool that I get to introduce the new First Phase credit card to the NASCAR fans this season beginning at my first Daytona 500. We have had success with Speedy Cash, too. I’m grateful to have both brands racing with us and I’m thankful for all their partnership.”

“It’s great to see CURO continue to grow with our organization,” commented McDowell. “It’s because of their support that we can compete for wins, such as the Daytona 500 and Todd’s win last season in Austin, Texas. But we enjoy connecting with their customers and staff, too. We hope to do more to connect with their customers this season.”

For more information about First Phase and Speedy Cash, visit www.firstphasecard.com and www.speedycash.com.

About CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit provider across the U.S. and Canada. The Company was founded in 1997 by three childhood friends in Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Today, CURO operates a robust, omni-channel platform providing comprehensive credit solutions to help customers achieve their financial goals. CURO’s decades of experience with alternative data power the underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Phase. Our diversified product channels allows us to meet the changing needs and preferences of our customers.

About First Phase

First Phase is a new credit card issued by The Bank of Missouri that provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit. It’s a powerful tool that can provide flexibility and help fuel the next chapter of their financial future. First Phase is the doing business assumed name of CURO Credit, LLC, whose ultimate parent company is CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

About Speedy Cash

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit, check cashing, money transfers and money orders. The company was founded in 1997 in Riverside, California by three friends from Wichita, Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for accessible credit. Speedy Cash has brick & mortar locations across the U.S. (operating as Rapid Cash in Nevada, Oregon, and Washington) and offers loans online. Speedy Cash is owned and operated by CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.