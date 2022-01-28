Reigning champion Derani, new teammate Nunez developing synergy

Cadillac Racing DPi-V.R entries run 1-5 in final practice session

Three-time Rolex 24 winner Christian Fittipaldi relishes role with JDC-Miller MotorSports

Earl Bamber seeks to end his chase of Rolex 24 overall victory

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 28, 2022) – Reigning IMSA DPi Driver Champion Pipo Derani sees a synergy quickly developing with Tristan Nunez, co-driver of the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R.

“With Tristan coming into the team, he’s going to learn over the next two-three races as he gets used to the team how things are going to fall into place and how things are going to work,” Derani said. “Between me and him, our relationship has been great and I think we’re going to complement each other really well.

“I come from three years partnership with Felipe (Nasr) and coming into a new season with a guy you already know is easier, but not in a way that will make things so difficult for Tristan. He picks things up really quick and we’ve been working really well together.

“It will be interesting because in this sport it is important you have camaraderie between yourself, the team and the other driver because you have to give up so much for the greater benefit of the team. When you have a good relationship with your teammate, that only helps.”

Likewise, Nunez said he feels at home with Action Express Racing, the 2021 DPi Team Champion following seat time during the Roar Before the Rolex 24 weekend, including the 100-minute qualifying race.

“Pipo and I have been working well together right from the start. Action Express is a strong team that is committed to going for the win,” he said. “I’m confident going into the 24 hours that I have a good feeling for the Whelen Cadillac. The qualifying race gave me valuable experience in traffic in the car and the overall race craft of the car. We have a good team, good drivers and I am looking forward to getting to race day and go for the win.”

Cadillacs run 1-5 in final practice

Cadillac DPi-V.R entries were 1-5 on the time chart in the final test session on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course as drivers/teams completed on-track preparations.

The No. 01 V-Performance Academy Cadillac DPi-V.R was quickest of the contingent with a lap of 1 minute, 36.024 seconds. The No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R, which will start on the front row for the race, was second with a best lap of 1:35.095.

The No. 48 Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R was third at 1:35.235, while the No. 02 Cadillac Accessories was fourth at 1:35.587. The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R was fifth with a best lap of 1:35.959.

Fittipaldi relishes opportunity to help JDC-Miller MotorSports

Three-time Rolex 24 At Daytona overall winner Christian Fittipaldi likes what he’s seen of the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R. Fittipaldi is a consultant for the JDC-Miller MotorSports team.

“To have the opportunity to win three times here – all within the GM family (2004, 2014, 2018) – has been big for me,” he said. “Winning Daytona is always special. It’s a survival races but you also need to be fast the whole time because the reliability of the cars in general is very high and there is little attrition.

“I’m trying to bring my experience – all the right things I’ve done and especially all the wrong things I’ve done during my racing career – to try and help the program as much as I can. Things started very well here. We were on pole for the 100-minute qualifying race and we finished second in the race. None of that counts for the real race, but it’s a good indication.”

New name for Prototype class in 2023

Cadillac Racing’s new Le Mans Daytona h (LMDh) prototype entries will compete in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship beginning with the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The current Cadillacs are entered in the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class. From 1981 to 1993, IMSA GTP featured innovative prototypes from a variety of manufacturers.

Bamber seeks to end his chase

What inspires Earl Bamber, co-driver of the No. 02 Cadillac Accessories Cadillac DPi-V.R?

“We all come here to win. To start a new season the goal is to win the championship. It’s nice to win individual races, but the championship is an accumulation of everyone’s effort for a whole season,” he said. “Then we have the Rolex 24, which is the biggest race of the season. For me, I’ve been chasing it for seven years. I definitely want to check off that box. I have three Rolex watches; I’m just missing one from here.”

Cadillac Racing high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Cadillac

A leading luxury auto brand since 1902, Cadillac is growing globally, driven by an expanding product portfolio that features distinctive design and technology. More information on Cadillac appears at www.cadillac.com. Cadillac’s media website with information, images and video can be found at media.cadillac.com.