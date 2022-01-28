What is Graphological Analysis?

We tell you what graphological analysis consists of and what it is used for.

Graphological analysis belongs to the science known as graphology. It is dedicated to studying character, temperament, and personality based on handwriting. It looks at aspects such as form, space, and movement.



We write automatically. The brain itself orders to write to the muscles, and they execute it. Consequently, our handwriting reveals the conscious and unconscious tendencies that we have within us.

Graphological handwriting analysis is the main procedure of the science of graphology. It is based on interpreting a handwritten text that includes the signature and has been written in lowercase cursive handwriting. It is preferred that it has been written in pencil and, if not possible, with a ballpoint pen. For this purpose, white paper is used, without lines, and spontaneous creation is requested.

What does the graphological analysis look for?

When the graphologist analyzes your handwriting, he does so from a holistic perspective. But he looks at certain factors: inclination, direction, dimension, pressure, form, speed, order (proportion, distribution, and arrangement), and continuity.

The study goes beyond analyzing text and handwriting. Aspects such as tremors, invasion of margins, size, and displaced dots are evaluated. Also, the retouching, the letters’ fractures, and the capital letters’ characteristics. Likewise, the presence of enlargements or unfinished words and letters also provides valuable information.

Conclusions of graphological studies:

The so-called graphic genres are the factors that allow us to extract accurate assessments in graphology. From them, we can conclude personality and character:

Order. It reflects your inner balance, the vision of the world, and ability to cope with it.

Form. Indicates your cultural level and how you behave in society.

Dimension. Size reflects your self-esteem and self-concept, as well as your intelligence and how well you can concentrate.

Pressure. It manifests your vital energy and the strength of your feelings. Your character can also be seen in the force you press the text to the paper.

Direction. Through it is possible to appreciate your state of mind. Also your will, your mood and your emotional stability.

Inclination. This is another very revealing factor. It transmits the importance you give to the external and relationships with others. and your tendencies in terms of affectivity, passions, and feelings.

Speed. It shows your usual reaction time. It is related, therefore, to your mental agility.

Continuity. Cohesion indicates whether logic or instinct prevails in us. It also reflects how we establish bonds with others.

Preferred uses of graphology?

Graphological analysis of handwriting has its limitations. It is not mathematics. However, it is a valuable tool of personal knowledge that offers handy references and interpretations.

Many managers and human resources departments rely on this science. They do so to recognize and recruit talent. To identify possible personal circumstances that limit or enhance their employees. Recruitment is undoubtedly counting on it. Don’t be surprised if, in a personnel selection, you are asked to write a handwritten text.

It is also common in some forensic investigations. It has been decisive in clarifying the facts and arresting the culprits on some occasions.

Teaching, emotional compatibility between couples, and health are other frequent fields of application. This field is applied in two directions: graphotherapy and graphopathology. That is, it can help to heal people, but also to diagnose what problems affect them.

Take a look at these aspects and references as examples.

Margins

When they are narrow and little respected, the associated personality is introverted and shy. Wide borders reflect the opposite. If yours are irregular, contradiction nests in your feelings.

Basis of the lines

The study of lines allows you to interpret affective states and moods. If you tend to write upwards, positivity and optimism nest in you. If you tend to go downward, it may mean that you are tired, sad, or unhappy. Do your lines look like wavy paths? Emotion, restlessness, and instability are your interpretations.

Size of the letter

Perhaps the best-known interpretation. The small print (lower case less than 1.5 mm), introversion, or depth of thought. Large image (over 2.5 mm), broad vision, and desire for experimentation and socialization.

Pressure on paper

If you are a sensitive and delicate person, you will write gently. If you put a lot of pressure on the paper, you waste energy and are brave in front of the world.

Spacing

This trait is associated with the distance you establish between yourself and others. If the separation target is narrow, you like to be close to others. And vice versa. However, it has to be put about the size of the letter.

Inclination

If your handwriting is to the left, it reflects that it is difficult for you to express your true emotions. If it goes to the right, you are friendly and free of communication problems. When you mix both options, you may have trouble adapting to your environment.

As you can see, graphological handwriting analysis is fascinating and arouses curiosity. It is a science that has come a long way and is increasingly proving its effectiveness. It allows a personality test that illustrates in many different areas.

The method must be face-to-face, with a text chosen according to the person, dictated by the graphologist, spontaneous and surprising. It is essential to prevent the person being investigated from twisting the page when writing.

In this way, the subsequent graphological analysis will acquire the necessary appearance of adequacy and rigor. If the graphologist has the experience and knowledge needed, his conclusions will be revealing and valuable.