NASCAR unveils 2022 Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge schedule

With a new season of NASCAR competition less than a week away from commencing, two major cash-winning initiatives will also be returning and featured throughout the season: Dash 4 Cash from the Xfinity Series and Triple Truck Challenge from the Camping World Truck Series.

The Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash program, which made its debut in 2009, will appear in four events this upcoming spring and offer four opportunities for the Xfinity Series regulars to compete for the $100,000 prize. The qualifier event for the program will be the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 26, where the top-four highest-finishing Xfinity regulars competing for points in the series will qualify for the first Dash 4 Cash event at Richmond Raceway scheduled for April 2. The highest-finishing Dash 4 Cash contestant at Richmond will earn the prize money and automatically be eligible for the following Dash 4 Cash event.

The remaining Dash 4 Cash events in 2022 include Martinsville Speedway on April 8, Talladega Superspeedway on April 23 and at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30.

In 2021, JR Motorsports swept all four Dash 4 Cash events, with Noah Gragson claiming three money bonuses (Martinsville Speedway in April, Talladega Superspeedway in April and Darlington Raceway in May) and Josh Berry claiming the fourth and final $100,000 bonus (Dover International Speedway in May). Both Gragson and Berry return to the Xfinity circuit as full-time competitors for JRM.

The Camping World Truck Series’ Triple Truck Challenge, which made its debut in 2019, returns for three events this upcoming summer and presents three opportunities for the Truck Series regulars to earn bonus money by winning a program event and having their winnings increase by winning multiple events.

The program will launch at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4 before returning at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24, thus skipping Sonoma Raceway on June 11 and Knoxville Raceway on June 18. The third and final Triple Truck Challenge event will occur at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, on July 9.

This past season, Sheldon Creed, Todd Gilliland and John Hunter Nemechek each claimed a $50,000 bonus by winning a respective Triple Truck Challenge event. Creed claimed the first Challenge bonus by winning at Darlington Raceway in May, which marked his third victory in the program after winning twice in 2020. Todd Gilliland won the second Challenge event at Circuit of the Americas in May and Nemechek capped off the Challenge by winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, a week later. Nemechek returns to the series on a full-time basis for Kyle Busch Motorsports while Creed and Gilliland have moved up to the Xfinity Series and Cup Series respectively.

In addition, NASCAR announced that the Xfinity Series field will increase from 36 to 38, beginning with the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway on February 19.

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is set to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 19 with coverage to start at 5 p.m. ET on FS1 while the Camping World Truck Series season will occur at Daytona a day before on February 18 with coverage to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.