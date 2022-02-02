Swann Announces 2nd Year of Sponsorship for NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Vargas

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swann, the bonafide leader in DIY security products, announces the renewal of its sponsorship with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas for the upcoming season. The partnership heads into its second season with surprises coming for Vargas and Swann Security fans. Swann will be sponsoring races throughout the end of the season.

The first race Swann will be sponsoring is on Feb. 26 in Fontana, California: the Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway. Additional races will be announced on social media, so make sure to follow Swann and Ryan Vargas to not miss out on what is coming up this NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Swann sees the potential in Ryan Vargas and admires how he has built a fandom and following, especially on TikTok and Twitter, and enjoys working with him. Swann is the 35+year pioneer in the security industry and, by showing up every day, the executives have built brand longevity. Every practice and race, Ryan Vargas gives his all and practices excellent sportsmanship, which is why Swann decided to renew its partnership for another year.

“We are looking forward to working with Ryan Vargas for another season,” says Leslie Conover, Vice President of Sales in the Americas. “Swann is proud to have Ryan positively representing our brand on his signature Camaro, fire suit, helmet, on social media, and more.”

The Production Alliance 300 will start at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET and air on FOX Sports 1 and MRN. This race is 150 laps/300 miles long. The track length is two miles.

“I am thrilled that Swann decided to renew their sponsorship of me for another season,” says Ryan Vargas. “Knowing my cars and property are secured with Swann’s products while I am focusing on the race is great because it is one less thing to worry about since I can see all of my cameras on their all-in-one Swann Security app. My fans should be on the lookout for exciting activations with Swann this season.”

ABOUT SWANN:

Swann is a veteran in the global security camera market and has been in this business for 35 years. As the worldwide leader of wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them — around the world or the track. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions, including its patent-pending Enforcer™ Series product line, which offers enhanced crime deterrence with controllable red and blue flashing lights, spotlights, and sirens, combined with mobile alerts, when unwanted activity is detected. Also, Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app that is completely integrated with Hey Google and Alexa.