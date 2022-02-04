Love’s Travel Stops to fuel McDowell for 10th Consecutive Season

Network of travel stops celebrates decade with reigning Daytona 500 Championship team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 4, 2022) – Love’s Travel Stops, the leading travel stop network, is back and ready to defend its 2021 Daytona 500 Championship win with driver Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports (FRM). The famous yellow and red heart scheme is back for its 10th consecutive season on the No. 34 Ford Mustang and will debut its new Next Generation look this weekend at the Clash inside the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Speedco, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, will also serve as a partner of the No. 34 team and McDowell.

Love’s will follow the NASCAR Cup Series back east to the Daytona International Speedway in two weeks where they will help McDowell defend his memorable 2021 Daytona 500 win. Love’s will be the featured partner of the No. 34 Ford Mustang for half of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The popular travel stop will support McDowell during premier races at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Road America, Texas Motor Speedway and more.

A longstanding partner, Love’s is coming off its most successful season in the sport, highlighted by its Daytona 500 win, top-10 finishes and being in the NASCAR Playoffs. The company has enjoyed seeing the growth of FRM.

“We are very proud to continue our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell,” said Dave Frankenfield, vice president of Marketing for Love’s. “Our customers have enjoyed following the team over the past nine seasons and we’re thrilled with the Daytona 500 win last year. We’re excited to see what this season brings and wish the team much success.”

In 2022, McDowell enjoyed a career-best year with Love’s and their partners. The team earned five top-10 and two top-five finishes along with the Daytona 500 victory. McDowell is ready to better that success with Love’s and Speedco as NASCAR ushers in a new era of racing.

“We’re ready to make this season even better than last year,” said McDowell. “We can only do that with the support of Love’s and Speedco. They are very loyal partners of Front Row Motorsports and we want to continue to bring them success on the track. I appreciate their partnership and I am ready to show what we can do together this year.”

