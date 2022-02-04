Petty GMS Event Preview: Clash at The Coliseum

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Clash Stats:

Dillon has one career Clash start to his name, earning the opportunity to drive in the exhibition race in 2021 for 23XI Racing.

2021 NCS Season Stats:

Competing in a limited NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Dillon participated in four events during the 2021 season. The 29-year-old returns to full-time action this season, marking his fifth campaign in the premier series.

New Partner: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) has joined Petty GMS for a multi-race partnership with Dillon and the No. 42 Chevrolet. BRCC will serve as the primary partner for the Clash at The Coliseum and the Daytona 500. Additional primary races will be announced at a later date.

Baby Watch: Dillon’s crew chief, Jerame Donley, and his wife, Jenna, are expecting their first child in the coming weeks. Due to the length of travel, Donley will not call the shots for Dillon at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Petty GMS Competition Director Joey Cohen will act as crew chief for the No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet.

Meet Dillon: Dillon and his Petty GMS teammate, Erik Jones, will be visiting the Fan Fest on Saturday, February 5 from 2:00 to 2:15 p.m. PT. Host Riki Rachtman will host a question and answer session with the new teammates. ﻿- About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine’s daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.

From the Drivers Seat: “After last season and only running part time, I’m so unbelievably grateful to be a part of Petty GMS and be back full time in the Cup Series. I’ve never been hungrier to go out there and prove that I belong in the 40 best drivers of our sport. I’m pumped to get the season started this weekend in LA and what this experience and atmosphere means for our sport as a whole. To go to a market that we haven’t raced in before, in an iconic venue, will be something special. The No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet is going to look good and we will give it our all to make the feature.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Clash Stats:

In four career Clash starts at Daytona International Speedway, Jones has one win, one top-five, and three top-10 finishes.

2021 NCS Season Stats:

During 36 starts in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Jones earned six top-10 results and posted his best result of seventh at the Indianapolis Road Course.

Going for Two: With the 2020 Clash victory under his belt, Jones is going for a second win in the season-opening exhibition race. The now 25-year-old survived multiple accidents to pilot his machine to Victory Lane in dramatic fashion at Daytona International Speedway.

New Crew Chief Pairing: Jones will have a new face on top of the box calling shots for the No. 43 Chevrolet this season. Dave Elenz, a veteran crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has made the move to the premier series and will lead Jones throughout the 2022 season.

Meet Jones: Jones and his Petty GMS teammate, Ty Dillon, will be visiting the Fan Fest on Saturday, February 5 from 2:00 to 2:15 p.m. PT. Host Riki Rachtman will host a question and answer session with the new teammates. ﻿- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Drivers Seat: “It’s pretty cool to go to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and race. There are a ton of unknowns going in to the weekend. It’s been quite a while since NASCAR has raced on a quarter-mile track, but I’m excited about it. Just to race at that venue, on that stage, is going to be pretty neat. Also, if it goes well, it opens up a lot of opportunities for our sport going forward, as far as moving venues around. The FOCUSfactor team is ready to start the season.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Founded in December 2021, Maury Gallagher, championship team owner of GMS Racing, purchased a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports. Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, known as “The King,” remains a key stakeholder of the organization. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

