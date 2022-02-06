4 Simple Auto Repairs Everyone Should Know

Even simple car repairs can be highly expensive if carried out by a mechanic. Surprisingly, however, there are a lot of car fixes that can be done by anyone, regardless of their experience working with them. These can save you a lot of time and convenience and only require a little know-how. Here are 4 useful auto repairs you can easily learn.

Jump Starting a Car

Having your car battery die out can be an absolute nightmare, so knowing how to jump start your car can be a really useful skill to know. The effective jump starting of a car is also surprisingly simple, as all that is required is a pair of jumper cables and the car of someone willing to help you out. Once you have what is needed, you can just link up the working car’s battery to your own, then put both cars in neutral.

The only other crucial thing to know is how to connect your leads correctly – the red cables should be linked to the positive terminals of both batteries, while the black should go to the negative.

Changing Car Tires

Similarly, getting a flat or damaged tire on your vehicle can leave you in a rough situation if you don’t have the tools or know-how to replace one yourself. Additionally, having a mechanic do so can cost as much as $200. What you’ll need to change a tire is a lug wrench, a jack stand, and a spare tire. It can thus be useful to bring these tools with you, especially on longer journeys.

To carry out the repair, you must remove the tire’s lug nuts using your lug wrench. The car must then be raised using the jack stand. You can then fit the new tire on the studs and tighten the lug nuts with the lug wrench.

Replacing Brake Pads

Brakes are naturally one of the most important components of your car, so it’s crucial they’re kept in top condition. Fortunately, once you know how to change a car tire, replacing the brake pads is simple, as most of the same tools are used. Once the car tires are removed, you can then easily remove the brake pads by unscrewing the slider bolts covering the brake pads. Once changing the brake pads, you can then replace the slider bolts and tires, and you should be good to go.

Removing Scratches

Getting scratches on your car can be highly frustrating, though they are often unavoidable when you use your car regularly. Learning how to repair minor scratches yourself can therefore be highly useful, especially considering that bodywork can cost up to 4 figures when done by a professional. To remove a scratch, you’ll need to lightly sand the area of the scratch to smooth it out. You must then apply turtle wax to the car and buff the area. This works reliably for small and medium-sized scratches, but for deeper scratches, you may also need to add a coat of primer.