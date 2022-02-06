CHEVY NCS AT THE L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Team Chevy Qualifying Results

NASCAR CUP SERIES
LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM
BUSCH LIGHT CLASH AT THE COLISEUM
TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING RESULTS
FEBRUARY 5, 2022
TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:
POS. DRIVER
2nd Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Camaro ZL1
3rd Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
5th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1
7th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1
8th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1
9th Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Food 4 Less/Slim Jim Camaro ZL1
11th William Byron, No. 24 Valvoline Camaro ZL1
14th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1
16th Landon Cassill, No. 77 Voyager: Crypto for All Camaro ZL1
19th AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 ChevyLiners.com Camaro ZL1
22nd Austin Dillon, No. 3 True Velocity Camaro ZL1
24th Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1
31st Corey LaJoie, No. 7 NationsGuard Camaro ZL1
33rd Ross Chastain, No. 1 Howler Head Camaro ZL1
36th Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Camaro ZL1
TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:
POS. DRIVER
- Kyle Busch (Toyota)
- Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)
- Justin Haley (Chevrolet)
- Joey Logano (Ford)
- Daniel Suarez (Chevrolet)
FOX will telecast the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 6. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
