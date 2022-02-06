CHEVY NCS AT THE L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Team Chevy Qualifying Results

NASCAR CUP SERIES

LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM

BUSCH LIGHT CLASH AT THE COLISEUM

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING RESULTS

FEBRUARY 5, 2022

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Camaro ZL1

3rd Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

5th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1

7th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

8th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

9th Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Food 4 Less/Slim Jim Camaro ZL1

11th William Byron, No. 24 Valvoline Camaro ZL1

14th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

16th Landon Cassill, No. 77 Voyager: Crypto for All Camaro ZL1

19th AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 ChevyLiners.com Camaro ZL1

22nd Austin Dillon, No. 3 True Velocity Camaro ZL1

24th Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1

31st Corey LaJoie, No. 7 NationsGuard Camaro ZL1

33rd Ross Chastain, No. 1 Howler Head Camaro ZL1

36th Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

Kyle Busch (Toyota) Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet) Justin Haley (Chevrolet) Joey Logano (Ford) Daniel Suarez (Chevrolet)

FOX will telecast the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 6. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

