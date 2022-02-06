Petty GMS Race Recap: Clash at The Coliseum

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m disappointed with the result of our Last Chance Qualifier, but very happy with the effort. I’m back in the Cup Series and received a second chance to compete on Sundays full time. You don’t get that often. I wanted to go out there and race hard for the guys on my team, Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty and Black Rifle Coffee Company. Our No. 42 Chevrolet had a lot of speed and that is very encouraging for our team. I’m excited and happy for what’s to come this season.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 16TH

FINISH: 4TH

POINTS: –

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Overall, my No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet was really good. It was a good weekend to race our way through the heat and come home fourth in the feature. It’s not a race that means a lot, as far as setting us up for the rest of the season. But nobody came out here not trying. It feels good to run good and we’ll hopefully we’ll carry that momentum to Daytona.”

