INDYCAR, Indy 500 Champion Power To Serve as Honorary Chair for Rev 2022 May 7

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Feb. 7, 2022) – Popular NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Will Power will serve as the honorary chair of the Rev 2022 presented by Fifth Third Bank celebration, which will take place Saturday, May 7 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The annual Rev gala will return to high gear this year as the traditional opening event for the Month of May at IMS. The 2020 event was canceled, and the 2021 gala was moved to late July during Brickyard Weekend due to health-and-safety measures during the pandemic.

Rev 2022 will feature more than 70 chefs from some of Indianapolis’s best restaurants. Rev guests can taste food from their menu items while more than 20 artists and entertainment acts perform throughout the event. The racetrack’s famed Yard of Bricks start-finish line serves as one of Rev’s dance floors as a DJ spins music from the flag stand.

“The Month of May in Indianapolis has something for everyone, and Rev has become one of the signature events surrounding the Indianapolis 500,” Power said. “It is an exciting way to start the month. I am honored to be the 2022 Rev chairman because it combines many things I love, namely food and music. After the last couple of years, this is an event that should not be missed, as it will be the best one yet.”

A limited number of tickets are available for Rev 2022 at https://revindy.org/attend.

Power is one of the greatest INDYCAR SERIES drivers in history. He has 40 career victories, fifth all time. He also has recorded 63 career poles, just four shy of Mario Andretti’s all-time mark.

Since joining Team Penske in 2009, Power has won the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship in 2014 and the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge in 2018.

“Rev will be the perfect event to first welcome people back home again to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Month of May,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “After all of the uncertainty and change surrounding the last two Indianapolis 500s, this is sure to be a fun, memorable night for all. Will is a terrific, popular ambassador for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ and IMS, and he will do a great job as Rev chair.”

Rev is Indiana University Health Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser. Since its beginning, Rev has raised more than $5 million for trauma, injury prevention and critical care programs. Proceeds have made it possible for expansions to the IU Health Lifeline fleet, enabling the Lifeline team to provide emergency care while transporting patients statewide. Event proceeds also benefit drivers and fans at the IU Health Emergency Medical Center at IMS, which is part of the IU Health Methodist Hospital Level I Trauma Program.

“We’re thrilled for the longstanding partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway and honored to have Will Power as our event honorary chair, says Crystal Hinson Miller, senior vice president of IU Health and president of the IU Health Foundation. “Will is such an asset to the racing community and a champion for this important event.”

About Indiana University Health Foundation

The mission of IU Health Foundation is to increase the role of philanthropy to help IU Health achieve its goal of making Indiana one of the nation’s healthiest states. IU Health Foundation improves the health of individuals, communities and the state by focusing its philanthropy on people, progress and partnerships. To learn more, visit iuhealthfoundation.org.

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The series features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers – including six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, 2021 series champion Alex Palou and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2022 season will consist of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com.

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. IMS will host the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge – the world’s most prestigious auto race – on Sunday, May 29. That race is the climax of an exciting Month of May schedule for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES that also includes the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 14 on the IMS road course. Three of the biggest racing series in North America each will race on the IMS road course during Brickyard Weekend on July 29-31, featuring the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard for the NASCAR Cup Series, Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Other events in 2022 at IMS will feature the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series, the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association and the Fanatec GT World Challenge America. IMS, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.ims.com.