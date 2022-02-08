Nashville Superspeedway’s public ticket sale for NASCAR tripleheader weekend begins Tuesday, Feb. 15

Nashville Superspeedway fans can begin buying tickets next week.

Following a successful renewal period, limited seats are still available for all June 24-26 weekend events, including Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26.

Visit NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.

LEBANON, Tenn. (Feb. 8, 2022) – Nashville Superspeedway’s public on-sale period for its June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend begins next week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, all Nashville Superspeedway fans can begin purchasing seats for all three races, including the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race set for Sunday, June 26.

Nashville Superspeedway’s 2021 fans had the first opportunity to renew their seat locations beginning in December.

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

Sunday, June 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC)

Saturday, June 25: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA)

Friday, June 24: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1)

“The 2022 NASCAR season is already shaping up to be very special, and we know racing fans are excited about returning to Music City this summer,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “Last year our fans made certain that Nashville Superspeedway hosted NASCAR’s first post-pandemic, full capacity sell out on Father’s Day and we can’t wait to build upon that success here in Middle Tennessee this June.”

Fans attending the 2022 race weekend will also have the opportunity to enjoy a full complement of amenities and experiences including on-site RV camping, pit road access, an expanded fan zone and live music throughout the weekend. Those attending the Cup race on Sunday will be treated to a pre-race concert, and Friday patrons will enjoy a post-race firework show. Ticket holders can look forward to hearing more details on the fan experience as the races approach.

The Ally 400 is the second NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway after last season’s inaugural sold-out event. The Tennessee Lottery 250 is the 23rd Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway while the Rackley Roofing 200 is the 15th Truck Series event at the 1.33-mile concrete track.

TICKETS:

Tickets for the June 24-26 NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26. For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit https://www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com/ or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Nashville Superspeedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.