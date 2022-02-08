NASCAR Fans: Kroger is Delivering to Daytona!

Kroger Co, Daytona International Speedway Announce Grocery Delivery for DAYTONA 500 & Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth

Features Convenient Online Ordering For Delivery at The Shoppes at One Daytona, Located Just Across Street From Iconic 2.5-mile Venue

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 8, 2022) – NASCAR fans – Kroger Delivery is making it easy to get your groceries! The Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer, will be delivering groceries and race-day essentials to on-site campers and fans that are staying in area hotels so they will be able to spend more time enjoying the DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.

“We have sold out of our RV Camping and reserved fronstretch seating, and this will be a huge convenience to easily order groceries and essentials for our packed house of fans,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher of the 64th running of the DAYTONA 500, set for Sunday, Feb. 20. “Kroger has been a longtime partner of the Speedway and we are thrilled to have the leading grocery retailer making it easier for campers at DIS to get everything they need, from fresh produce and meat to ice and cold beverages.”

Fans can effortlessly place orders for Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth using either Kroger.com or the Kroger app today. Deliveries can be scheduled up to six days in advance, with the deliveries starting on Friday, February 11. For a limited time, grocery delivery is set up at 1808 W International Speedway Blvd – directly across from the Speedway at The Shoppes at One Daytona, which is located just across the street from Daytona International Speedway. The groceries will always be delivered by one of Kroger’s knowledgeable associates in a temperature-controlled van. Fans can also enjoy $15 OFF for their first three orders. To learn more, click here.

Additionally, a select number of NASCAR fans who order from Kroger Delivery will be surprised with a private meet-and-greet and more with NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. at the Kroger Boardwalk Club, located at Lake Lloyd inside Daytona International Speedway during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth. Stenhouse, Jr. is a former winner at Daytona, claiming the 2017 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The Daytona 500, which will feature NASCAR’s anticipated ‘Next Gen’ car, gets the green flag at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb 20 (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

While RV Camping and frontstretch seating are sold out, fans can still be a part of the DAYTONA 500 experience with fan hospitality options. There’s still a variety of hospitality packages left in the Rolex 24 Lounge Suites and the all-new Harley J’s Experience (High Banks Suite with incredible view of the frontstretch), plus options for other events as part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth. On-track action kicks off on Tuesday afternoon at 5:05 pm, Feb. 15, with two rounds of practice sessions for the NASCAR Cup Series, followed by an anticipated concert at 8:00 p.m. inside the UNOH Fanzone with Rodney Atkins, one of country music’s most prominent artists. For ticket information, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training. The iconic venue will be the site of a host of motorsports events early in 2022, beginning with AHRMA Classic Motofest and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA in January, and the 64th DAYTONA 500, which will debut the first points race for NASCAR’s ‘Next Gen’ car as part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth in February. The tradition-rich 81st Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA returns in March, featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, and in May with the Heroes Honor Festival. Later in the summer during Independence Day weekend, the track, in association with Torneos, will host Soccer Fest before the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the final race of the regular season with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Aug. 27.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for EveryoneTM and dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.