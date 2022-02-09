Off-road Racing in a Jeep Wrangler: What Modifications Do You Need?

There is nothing quite like the thrill of offroad racing. If you are new to the sport, or just want to get a little more out of your Jeep Wrangler, then you will need to make some modifications. In this blog post, we will discuss the most important ones. Keep in mind that this is not an exhaustive list – there are many other things that you can do to improve your vehicle’s performance offroad. But these are great starting points!

If you want to go fast offroad, then one of the best ways is by making sure that your Jeep Wrangler has plenty of horsepower. The easiest way to do this is with a supercharger or turbocharged engine – both will add more power than just about any other modification could achieve on its own. Once you have added additional power to your vehicle it is time to consider the supporting modifications to handle that extra power. Upgrading the transmission to include stronger internals and improved shifting will make sure that you can move to the front of the pack.

Upgraded axles with larger diameter components will keep them from being bent during the abuse seen off-road. When upgrading the axles you will also need to install a locking or limited-slip differential to make sure that all that power makes it to the ground.

Don’t forget about safety! Make sure that you have a roll cage installed, as well as a good set of offroad racing seats and harnesses. This will help to keep you safe in the event of a crash. If you are carrying a passenger along for the ride consider adding some Jeep grab handles so that they have something to hold onto while traveling over the rough terrain. And if you are heading out into truly challenging terrain, then it might also be a good idea to carry some recovery gear with you. A winch, snatch strap, and tow rope can get you out of trouble if things go wrong.

The most important modification when racing offroad is a good suspension system. Custom-built 4 link suspension with large coil-over shocks will give you the best performance. Consider shocks made by name brands such as Fox who have proven to be reliable and durable in the harsh conditions on meets when going off-roading.

When it comes to tires, go with something that is at least 35″ in diameter. This will keep your vehicle stable even when traveling at high speeds over rough terrain and large diameter tires provide more grip in loose sand or mud than small ones do on asphalt roads. The suspension also helps reduce body roll, which can cause your vehicle to tip over when cornering if you do not have enough weight on the outside wheels.

It is worth noting that a good suspension system, including axles, will cost more than just about any other modification – but it’s money well spent! If done right with quality parts, this modification alone could make your Jeep Wrangler unstoppable on the trails.

So, if you’re looking to take your offroad racing to the next level, then make sure to consider these essential modifications!