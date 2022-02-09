Standout Early Entries Already Filed for Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Season-Opening Trio of Spring Events

Tickets on Sale and Entries Open for HSR 2022 Season-Opening Events at Sebring International Raceway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and Barber Motorsports Park

﻿ HSR Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway Kicks-Off 2022 Season with Return of Popular Wednesday to Friday Event Format, April 6 – 8

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (February 9, 2022) – Diverse and standout entries from both veteran and first-time Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) competitors have already been filed for HSR’s trio of spring races at Sebring International Raceway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and Barber Motorsports Park. Tickets sales and competitor registration are now open for the HSR Spring Fling at Sebring, April 6 – 8, the 44th HSR Mitty at Road Atlanta, April 28 – May 1 and the HSR Barber Historics, May 19 – 22.

The season-opening event for the fourth-straight year is the HSR Spring Fling at Sebring that returns with the same Wednesday through Friday weekday schedule format that proved popular with competitors and race fans alike when it was introduced in 2021.

Steve Piantieri won the 2021 HSR Driver of the Year Award and is off to a quick start already this season as one of the first entries for the Spring Fling. Piantieri is always a threat for the podium in his 1965 No. 95 Ford Mustang 2+2 (pictured below) that resembles a Shelby GT350 in both appearance and performance.

The Sebring opener is followed by the 44th HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, which is one of the oldest historic and vintage races in the U.S. The Mitty is in its fifth decade as a must-do vintage and historic major event, and the schedule is as big as it has ever been with competitor test days both Wednesday and Thursday leading into the weekend.

Sports 2000, the popular road racing category that has provided affordable entry into sports car racing for 45 years, is this year’s featured marque, but the Mitty always attracts a wide variety of other rare and priceless machinery.

One unique entry already confirmed for The Mitty is the 1964 No. 72 Morgan 4/4 of “Super Dave” Bondon (pictured at top and below) who frequently competes alongside his daughter Stacy Schepens, who wheels a similar open-cockpit Morgan.

May’s HSR Barber Historics at Barber Motorsports Park, in Birmingham, Alabama, gives competitors and race fans a pristine racing circuit and a chance to visit the amazing Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.

The Barber Historics features all HSR run groups and classes, but the event has also become a showcase of vintage and historic open-wheel race cars that are right at home on the 2.38-mile Barber Motorsports Park circuit. Everything from Formula Junior to Formula Vee, classic Formula Fords to Formula B and Atlantics to Indy Lights were among the more than 50 open wheel cars competing in last year’s HSR Barber Historics.

An equally strong entry is expected this year and includes one driver making his Barber debut in his rare 1960’s era F2 car. The 1968 No. 99 Chevron B10 F2.2 (pictured below), owned and driven by Glenn Bilawsky, is the second of just two built in Chevron’s first attempt at an F2 contender.

Tickets and entry forms for the HSR Spring Fling are available on the official event page at https://hsrrace.com/sebringspringfling2022/. Similar information for the 44th HSR Mitty is available on that event’s official page at https://hsrrace.com/themitty2022/.

Entry forms for the HSR Barber Historics are available at https://hsrrace.com/barberhistorics2022/ with event tickets available directly from Barber Motorsports Park in the near future.

