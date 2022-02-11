Maintaining and Managing your Auto Body Shop

Vehicle maintenance and management is a mandatory side-effect of car ownership. An often-overlooked result of this is that proper auto body shop management and maintenance are also just as important. Whether you are expanding or creating an auto body shop, knowing how to properly maintain and manage it is extremely valuable for growing your customer base, and great a blooming business.

Build a Customer Base

Simply put, no business that relies on servicing customers will survive without building a solid customer base. Thankfully, there are no shortages of methods to reach out to potential customers. One of the strongest ways is to have something tangible for your customers to interact with. This can be done by building and creating a website. By using a website, you can easily display the cosmetic services offered with photos and graphics, as well as contact and pricing information.

The website is just one piece of the puzzle, after you have something tangible for your customers, you can then outreach via physical methods. This can be done with business cards, newspapers, social media, and word of mouth. Coinciding with your chosen choice of advertisements, you should also offer discounts with them as a fantastic way to get the customers into your shop for your services. After you’ve got them in the shop the rest will be history! The most difficult part of building a customer base is getting them into the door; and if you can nail marketing, your auto shop will bloom naturally.

Cleanliness & Sorting

After you’ve successfully got your customer into the store, it’s will be beneficial to have a clean business; not only will this impress your customers, but also benefit the employees. This is best done by creating an efficient environment that is both good for the vehicles themselves and the employees. Remember, optimization is key here, as providing a reliable service along with a fast one will leave customers extremely satisfied. This can be done by streamlining general workflow and creating an easy-to-use environment for employees.

An easy-to-use environment is a workspace that feels intuitive by design. Think about where each tool needs to be before and have them ready to go before you’re swarmed with service requests. This not only will reduce employee stress but allow for your auto body shop to spend less time managing tools and more time fulfilling requests quickly. After planning an optimized workspace ensure that it stays clean, safe, and sorted. This will reduce potential hazards and lost equipment.

Employee Management

Just because this is last on this list doesn’t mean it is less important. Employees are equally as important to an auto body shop as the customers. Maintaining a good relationship along with ensuring proper training with your employees is invaluable. If you discover your shop has a high turnover rate, it’s likely, you aren’t meeting the requirements of your employees. If the work requires highly skilled employees, it should also offer perks, benefits, and good pay. An inexperienced employee can easily cost your business more than an experienced one.

Businesses, especially when starting can be stressful, time-consuming, and full of uncertainty. An auto body shop meets a very specific automotive niche and you just have to remember to play to its strengths. Know the services you offer and how to best leverage and improve the work you put out to your customers. Hopefully, you learned some valuable information and can use it as a baseline to improve your auto body shop!