Why Automotive Workers Are So In Demand

Automotive workers include diesel service technicians and mechanics, auto service technicians and mechanics, mechanical engineers, auto salespeople, industrial designers, auto insurers, and auto body and glass repairers. Professionals in the auto industry may install parts into vehicles, repair worn parts, or perform vehicle maintenance. Auto industry workers also assemble vehicles, design vehicles, and improve mechanical components.

Autoworkers typically enjoy stable job growth. Read on to learn some of the reasons auto workers are in demand and how to prepare for a career as an autoworker.

Why are auto workers in demand?

People use vehicles to travel from place to place. Vehicle ownership is a symbol of independence. When you have a vehicle, you don’t have to worry about public transit routes when you apply for jobs. You can reach your destination in less time. Personal vehicles also make it easy to transport groceries and other items. Owning a vehicle is convenient. As of 2019, there were over 275 million vehicles registered in the United States. The number of vehicles on the road fuels demand for auto workers such as automotive service technicians and mechanics, diesel service technicians and mechanics, and auto body and glass repairers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also fueled demand for vehicles. Dealers offered incentives to compensate for losses during initial shutdowns, and this led to a vehicle shortage. The shortage was exacerbated by a shortage of microchips, prompting some vehicle manufacturers to modify designs in order to maintain vehicle production.

Infrastructure also affects the demand for auto workers. Vehicles are more likely to suffer alignment issues and damaged tires when they’re driven on roads that are in disrepair. Poor road maintenance also leads to accidents, which fuels the demand for services from auto insurers, insurance claim adjusters, auto mechanics, and auto body and glass repairers.

Regulations are another factor contributing to the demand for auto workers. Many states require vehicle owners to have their vehicles inspected to ensure they’re safe to operate. Some states also require vehicle owners to comply with emissions testing regulations. Consequently, regulations have prompted demand for vehicle inspectors and emissions testing workers.

Postsecondary programs can prepare you to become an autoworker.

Automotive professionals such as auto technicians, auto mechanics, diesel mechanics, and hybrid drive technicians can prepare for their careers by completing a postsecondary certificate program or associate of occupational studies (AOS) degree. Students can earn their AOS through an automotive and diesel technology program. Auto and diesel technology programs last 15 months and teach students about heavy-duty braking systems, diesel fuel systems, diesel engines, automatic transmissions, and engine electronics. Students learn how to assess vehicles and repair all types of vehicle systems, including brake, steering, and climate control systems.

Certified techs may also perform distinct types of vehicle maintenance and repairs. For example, workers use lift truck forks to lift and move items in warehouses and shipping yards. Certified techs provide lift truck fork replacement services and maintain lift truck forks. These auto workers ensure the forks comply with regulations.

Industrial designers need a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, such as engineering or industrial design. Although technically part of the arts and design field, industrial designers use their skills to design vehicles.

Mechanical engineers must have a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. They design and build mechanical equipment, including engines. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports 11 percent of mechanical engineers work in transportation equipment manufacturing.

Some auto worker opportunities involve on-the-job training.

It’s possible to become an auto body and glass repairer with on-the-job training. It may take up to three years of on-the-job training for these auto workers to become independent.

Auto parts salespeople may also learn through on-the-job training. Formal training can be beneficial because it ensures auto parts salespeople provide expert information to customers, ensuring they get the right parts for their vehicle, but it isn’t required.

Multiple factors drive the demand for auto workers, including the high rate of vehicle ownership, high demand for new vehicles, poor infrastructure, and safety regulations. Autoworkers perform various tasks. Some may enter their career with on-the-job training, while others may need to complete a certificate program or earn an AOS or bachelor’s degree.