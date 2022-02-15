Swann Adds Sponsorship of Ryan Vargas During NASCAR Daytona Opening Weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swann®, the leader in Do-It-Yourself security products for over 35 years, adds a NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener sponsorship of Ryan Vargas for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 during Daytona 500 Weekend.

The season opener will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Daytona International Speedway. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 and MRN.

In addition to the season opener at Daytona, Swann will be sponsoring Ryan Vargas at the Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway and more races this NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“We enjoy working with Ryan Vargas so much and decided to sponsor the season opener as well,” says Leslie Conover, Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Swann. “We will be rooting for him from the sidelines as we head into another NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Vargas as our spokesperson.”

The race is 120 laps or 300 miles with a Track Length of 2.5 miles. The Track Type is a Superspeedway with a paved surface.

“Eager to kick off this NASCAR Xfinity Series Season with Swann on my side for the season-opening race,” says Ryan Vargas, NASCAR Xfinity driver with a notable TikTok following. “I am able to focus on the track since my property and automobiles are secure.”

ABOUT SWANN:

Swann is a veteran in the global security camera market and has been in this business for 35 years. As the worldwide leader of wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them — around the world or the track. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions, including its patent-pending Enforcer™ Series product line, which offers enhanced crime deterrence with controllable red and blue flashing lights, spotlights, and sirens, combined with mobile alerts, when unwanted activity is detected. Also, Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app that is completely integrated with Hey Google and Alexa. Follow Swann on social media for the latest products and news: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.