Athletic Greens Joins Kaulig Racing for NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Opener

Hemric to Drive the No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet in Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300

Lexington, N.C. (February 15, 2022) – Kaulig Racing continues to bring new partners to NASCAR with the addition of AG1, the foundational nutrition drink by Athletic Greens, onboard Daniel Hemric’s No. 11 Chevrolet for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Athletic Greens is joining as the official nutrition partner of Kaulig Racing.

AG1, empowers people to take ownership of their health through comprehensive and convenient daily nutrition. The flagship product combines more than 9 synergistic health products into 1 drink with 75 of the highest quality ingredients, and is designed to remove the friction of covering the daily nutritional needs of a modern diet. AG1 provides comprehensive benefits spanning improved gut health, immune support, energy and improved mental focus – all packed into a one-minute daily habit.

“We’re pleased to partner with Kaulig Racing and debut our sponsorship of their team at the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener,” said Chris Ashenden, CEO and Founder of Athletic Greens. “AG1 was created with the mission of helping people improve their health and nutrition, and we’re excited to see longtime AG1 member Daniel Hemric demonstrate how it’s helped him maintain high performance and extreme focus throughout the busy NASCAR schedule.

The NXS reigning champion has found a competitive edge off the track by fueling his body with the best nutrients possible.

“It’s important for me to keep my body in the best condition both physically and mentally,” said Hemric. “AG1 has become a huge part of my daily routine and helps me prepare for the demands of driving a racecar for hundreds of miles, while ensuring my body gets back the nutrients it needs. The grueling conditions inside the car take a toll on my body, so it’s vital for me to replenish it with AG1.”

NASCAR holds the longest season in professional sports and Kaulig Racing strives to achieve peak performance with the latest advancements in health, wellness and foundational nutrition available both on and off the track.

“As we continue to grow at Kaulig Racing we are constantly seeking partners who not only elevate our program but enhance our daily health – that’s what we have found with AG1 from Athletic Greens,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “It is important that our team members – drivers, crew and myself – maintain healthy habits and high performance throughout the season and that all starts with Athletic Greens.”

The Beef. Its What’s for Dinner 300. will take place on Saturday, February 19 at 5:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FS1. Athletic Greens will also act as a season-long associate partner on Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS).



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Athletic Greens

Athletic Greens is a global health company with a mission to empower people to take ownership of their health through a focus on foundational nutrition. The company sells comprehensive and convenient daily nutrition products that make it easy to get the nutritional insurance our bodies need. The company’s flagship product, AG1, is a foundational nutrition drink designed to remove the friction from covering the daily nutritional needs of a modern diet. AG1 combines more than 9 essential nutrition products into 1 convenient and great-tasting drink, giving customers an easy and efficient way to get their daily multivitamin, multimineral, probiotic, prebiotic, functional greens blend, immune support complex and more. Containing a complex blend of 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole food-sourced ingredients, AG1 contains no GMOs, no harmful ingredients, no artificial colors or sweeteners, and is diet-friendly whether you eat keto, paleo, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free or practice intermittent fasting. AG1 is also NSF-Certified for Sport, a standard sought by many professional athletes and one of the most rigorous certification programs in the supplement industry, and made in a TGA-registered facility.

Athletic Greens is a mission-focused company committed to making a positive social impact and was recently certified as Climate Neutral through their work with Brazilian non-profit, Pachama. Athletic Greens social giving efforts can also be seen through their partnerships with No Kid Hungry campaign and Da Alegria Foundation which both work toward solving food insecurity issues domestically and internationally.

Athletic Greens was founded in 2010 by CEO Chris Ashenden and is a globally remote company with operations spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. Learn more at athleticgreens.com.