All South Electrical and One Stop Convenience Stores to Power JCR at Daytona

SPARTANBURG, SC- After a 2021 campaign that saw Jeremy Clements make the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs for the second time in his career. The team is excited about the 2022 season’s outlook. JCR heads to Daytona for The Beef, It’s What’s for Dinner 300 with long standing partners; All South Electrical and One Stop Convenience Stores as co primary sponsors. Plus, a ton of motivation to garner a spot once again in the XFINITY Series playoffs.

“Chuck Koon, Scott and Dawn Ward and everyone at ASE and One Stop have been very loyal to us over the years,” says Jeremy. “The Wards have been with me since I was racing Dirt and Chuck and his team have continued to step up their support every year since 2012. Now it’s up to us build on last year’s performance and race our way into the Playoffs again. – It’s Race season, Let’s Go!” Clements went on to say.

The #51 Chevy Camaro SS will also carry the logos of associate sponsors; First Pacific Funding, Fox Sports Spartanburg, Whitetail Smokeless, E3 Spark Plugs, Elite Towing and Recovery, Zmax Race Products, Carolina Driveline and Upstate Body and Detail.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Saturday, February 19th, 2022

Broadcast Information: TV: 5:00 pm EST on FS1

FAST FACTS

Best Start 8th – 2021

Best Finish 8th – 2014

24th career start at Daytona

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

ABOUT ALL SOUTH ELECTRIC

All South Electrical Constructors, Inc. was founded on June 1, 1993, by Chuck and Charlie Koon as a single-family and small multifamily/commercial electrical contractor. By 1996, All South Electrical had created one of the most creditable reputations within the State of Georgia for its outstanding support to its customers. All South Electrical has employed a group of professionals whose goals and objectives are the same as its founders, to provide a quality product at the most economical price while maintaining a safe environment within the workplace.

Today, All South Electrical is one of the most competitive electrical contractors within the multifamily market. Presently we average 5000 units per year as well as our service department.

All South Electrical is licensed in all the Southeastern states. For more information see www.allsouthelectric.com