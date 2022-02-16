Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series

Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Daytona International Speedway for the 64th running of the Daytona 500.

Both Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley will compete for Kaulig Racing in NASCAR’s pinnacle event.

Kaulig Racing has led 10 laps at Daytona, all of which came during the 2021 Daytona 500

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Heritage Pool Supply Group, Inc. Camaro ZL1

Hemric has made one Daytona 500 start in 2019, where he led one lap

Daniel Hemric on Daytona:

“I’ve been fortunate to have experience at Daytona over the last handful of years in many different series, but this year, I’m going into it with my new home, Kaulig Racing. We’ve been spending time preparing as a team during the offseason and building on relationships that attribute to the culture at this team. This is our first opportunity to officially do that, and given the history of Kaulig Racing’s success, especially at super speedways, makes it even more exciting. I look forward to the chance to being part of this Kaulig Racing family, working with my teammates on the Xfinity side, as well as the cup side, and continue building towards the vision that Matt Kaulig, Chris rice and everyone at Kaulig Racing has built prior to me being here.”



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Haley has made one Daytona 500 start in 2020 with Kaulig Racing

He has won at Daytona (2018) across three total starts and has an average finish of 6.667 at Daytona in the NCS

Justin Haley on Daytona:

“This is an exciting weekend for myself and Kaulig Racing. I was fortunate enough to run both my first and Kaulig Racing’s first Daytona 500 together a couple years ago. To be entering our second Daytona 500 together, but this time to kick off our first, full Cup Series season together, is truly special. Kaulig Racing has been a huge part of my growth as a driver, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do together this year starting at the biggest race in motorsports.”

Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300

Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Saturday, February 19 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1

Kaulig Racing has led 260 laps at Daytona International Speedway, more than any other track it has competed at in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Kaulig Racing has three wins at Daytona — the first coming in 2019, the second in 2020, and the third in 2021.

Kaulig Racing has five top-five finishes across the last six starts at Daytona International Speedway.

Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 65 of the last 66 NXS races.



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Digital Chevrolet

Cassill has made a total of nine starts at Daytona in the NXS and has earned one top-five finish

Landon Cassill on Daytona:

“I’m excited for Daytona, because I know I’ll be racing from a perspective that I haven’t had in a long time there. The speed of my car, the way I’ll be working with my Kaulig Racing teammates, and the way I’ll work the draft will be much different than in year’s past for me. As much as experience has gotten me this far, I’m very open minded, because I know I’ll be seeing a lot of new things. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do as a team this weekend”



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Hemric will begin the 2022 NXS season as the reigning champion

He has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes in his last four starts at Daytona in the NXS

He has led a total of seven laps at Daytona in the NXS

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Allmendinger has led 120 Laps at Daytona in the NXS

He has eared two, top-five finishes, including a runner-up finish to teammate, Justin Haley, in 2021

AJ Allmendinger on Daytona:

“I’m looking forward to going back to Daytona and starting my second, full season with Kaulig Racing. Our last finish at Daytona was almost perfectly executed at the finish line, and my teammates at Kaulig Racing always do a fantastic job of working together throughout the entire race. Daytona is a special place for Matt Kaulig — it’s where Kaulig Racing got it’s first win, so hopefully we can make him proud this weekend.”



