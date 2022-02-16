RFK, Maui Jim Announce Partnership for 2022

Iconic Sunglasses Brand to Outfit RFK Team

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 16, 2022) – RFK Racing rolls into the 2022 season in style as the organization and global eyewear leader, Maui Jim, have announced a partnership that will see the iconic sunglasses brand outfit all of RFK’s personnel both at the shop and at the racetrack.

As part of the partnership, Brad Keselowski – in his first year as driver and co-owner for the team – will represent the brand throughout the season as Maui Jim becomes the official sunglasses partner of RFK Racing.

Maui Jim is known as one of the largest independent sunglass brands in the world, with a home office in Lahaina, HI. Inspired by the beauty and culture of Maui, the brand’s mission is to spread the aloha spirit through vivid color, clarity, and detail, with all sunglasses featuring the brands patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which helps eliminate both glare and harmful UV.

“Maui Jim is excited to welcome RFK Racing into our ‘Ohana and to help provide eye protection to everyone on the team, both on and off the track,” said Jay Black, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Maui Jim. “Eliminating glare while driving allows for greater visibility and safety, so we’re pleased to work with RFK and equip their team with Maui Jim’s polarized sunglasses.”

RFK opens the 2022 campaign this week at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 is set for Feb. 20 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM).

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui; designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is the world’s fastest-growing premium eyewear company and is sold in more than 100 countries. Maui Jim is recognized for its unparalleled “Aloha Spirit”, customer service, and advanced, patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology. All Maui Jim sunglasses block 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminate glare, while enhancing color, clarity and detail. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin.

In 2018, Maui Jim expanded further into the eyewear space, offering eyeglasses structurally and stylistically engineered to balance aesthetics with fit and integrity. Maui Jim offers two proprietary clear lenses: Maui Blue Light Protect™, to shield eyes from harmful blue light coming from digital screens, and Maui High Contrast™, which offers better resolution and crisper details. Frames for both sunglasses and eyeglasses utilize the highest-quality materials such as durable titanium, lightweight nylon, and richly-colored acetate, all manufactured in Italy or Japan. For more information, visit mauijim.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @OfficialMauiJim.

About Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

RFK Racing, in its 35th season of competition in 2022, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner himself in the NASCAR Truck Series, joins the ownership fold while piloting the iconic No. 6 Ford, and brings to the team a championship mindset himself having won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.