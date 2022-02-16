Mazda to Compete in Super Taikyu Series 2022 Endurance Race

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 16, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mazda Motor Corporation will compete in the endurance race series called Super Taikyu Series 2022, with two vehicles, Mazda2 Bio concept and Mazda Roadster (Mazda MX-5). By participating in the race with a vehicle that runs on next-generation biodiesel fuel, Mazda wants to conduct a demonstration test of the vehicle, as well as to expand the use of next-generation biodiesel, an alternative option toward achieving carbon neutrality. Through our participation, we also aim to contribute toward revitalizing motorsports in Japan.

Mazda2 Bio concept is equipped with a Skyactiv-D diesel engine and uses a 100 percent biomass-derived next-generation biodiesel fuel called Susteo offered by Euglena Co., Ltd. (President, Mitsuru Izumo). In addition, Mazda will participate in the ST-Q class of the race with assistance from external parties involved in racing, including proven racing teams in Super Taikyu races, TEAM NOPRO from Nogami Project Ltd. (President, Toshihiko Nogami) as well as HM RACERS from Hiroshima Mazda Co., Ltd. (Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, Tetsuya Matsuda). The ST-Q class allows entries from manufacturer-developed, non-homologated special racing vehicles.

With the Roadster powered by a Skyactiv-G gasoline engine, drivers who engage in grassroots motorsports races will have opportunities to participate in more challenging races. Internal and external engineers and mechanics will team up and participate from the third race at Sports Land SUGO in the ST-5 class.

Team name: MAZDA SPIRIT RACING

Representative: Ikuo Maeda (Managing Executive Officer, Mazda Motor Corporation)

Race management support: TEAM NOPRO (Nogami Project), HM RACERS (Hiroshima Mazda)

Vehicle: #55 MAZDA SPIRIT RACING MAZDA2 Bio concept

Drivers: Kaoru Ijiri and Yutaka Seki, (professional racing drivers); Kazuhiro Terakawa and Ikuo Maeda (in-house drivers)

Vehicle: #12 MAZDA SPIRIT RACING ROADSTER

Drivers: TBD

In line with our corporate vision, Mazda strives to become a brand that creates special bonds with customers by enriching their lives with an experience of car ownership that provides joy of driving while also endeavoring to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050.