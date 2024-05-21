What to Do Immediately After a Motor Accident Injury?

Road accidents are unfortunately very unpredictable and can occur at any given moment. Even if you have a plethora of experience when it comes to motorcycle riding, it still doesn’t mean that you’ll be able to avoid a crash.

That’s because you sadly cannot influence other drivers and the way they drive/ride. That isn’t something that anyone wants to experience, however, if by any chance you do, it’s essential to do what’s necessary to feel better and get the compensation you deserve.

If you’ve never gone through that, then it would be smart to take a look at this informative guide, because today, it’s going to tell you what steps need to be taken to come out as a winner. So let’s check them out right now!

Safety Must Always Come First

Motorcycle collisions are no joke, hence if you are involved in them, the first thing that you must do is to ensure that you, along with any passengers are safe. For starters, you should move the vehicle out of traffic.

However, if you notice that you sustained any injuries, or you generally do not feel well, then it’s pivotal to leave your motorcycle behind. That’s definitely one of the best things that you can do at that very moment.

Staying at the crash site is going to jeopardize your safety, and the safety of everyone else involved. Bear in mind that if you move your bike right away, it could potentially negatively impact your overall well-being, and, simultaneously, compromise the proof that is required for court and/or insurance companies.

Now, although you may currently feel very lost and confused, it’s important to stay calm as much as you can and ensure you

distance yourself from any hazards that might jeopardize your health, like fire, gas, damaged vehicles, etc.

The Next Step – Contact A Solicitor

A lot of people who have gone through a motorcycle accident are convinced that they’ll be able to handle all of this on their own. But they can hardly achieve anything if they solely rely on themselves.

Instead, they should consult a personal injury attorney who’s going to do whatever is in their power to negotiate compensation for you. Don’t forget that dealing with insurance companies is far from smooth sailing because they want to retain as much money as possible, and pay as little as they can.

While they are handling insurance companies, and various intricacies that come with these cases, you can focus on your recovery. But is it easy to find a good personal injury lawyer these days?

You won’t be able to hunt them down right off the bat, however, if you do your homework properly, you’ll find them in no time. The latest surveys show that, for the time being, when it comes to the USA, Atlanta boasts phenomenal advocates. Therefore, if you live in this city, you should do your best to talk to different Atlanta personal injury lawyers to see which one is capable of helping you right now. Don’t forget that you cannot go through this all on your own, no matter how resilient you may think you are.

Do Not Take Off Your Gear

One of the biggest misconceptions as far as this is concerned is that you’re supposed to take your gear off after the crash. But that’s actually far from a good move. In fact, by doing so, you are going to potentially cause damage to your spine, neck, and head.

This doesn’t refer solely to the helmet, but also to the items such as boots and gloves. Why is that? Well, that’s because, if you are already injured (without even realizing it), you may make things worse when it comes to the existing injuries.

That’s why you should refrain from this, and instead, do whatever you can to restrict your movement.

Collect The Relevant Information From The Other Driver

In some instances, car accidents do not leave any damage or injuries, however, sadly, that’s rarely the case with motorcycle crashes. However, if by any chance, you feel relatively fine and you feel like you are able to properly function, then you should talk to the other driver and make sure to gather the relevant information concerning their vehicle and their insurance company. This should normally include:

Insurance company number and other important details

Vehicle registration number

Full name of the other driver

Driver’s contact information, such as address, phone number, email address, etc.

License details

Don’t forget that not everyone is capable of doing the right thing when it comes to these sorts of situations. Some may try to avoid having any contact with you, however, what you can do is to get as much personal information as you can, otherwise, you will make things more difficult when it comes to seeking justice.

Don’t Forget To Call The Police

If you feel fine okay, then you should go to the closest police department so you can file a police report. In these instances, filing a police report is pivotal. Why does it matter so much? Bear in mind that by doing so, you will get the opportunity to say exactly what happened.

On the other hand, in a way, you will encourage the other driver to say what they did that led to the motorcycle accident. Aside from that, it will also give you the chance to obtain all the necessary information from the other party who was involved in this incident.

Don’t forget that something like this is going to be highly beneficial once you decide to file a claim. For motorcycle collisions that involve God forbid, death, or injuries/property damage that are over $1000, the police will need to complete a UD-10 Traffic Crash Report.

Seek Medical Help

Even if you conclude that your injuries are relatively minor, it still doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t refrain from seeking medical help because only healthcare providers can determine if you’re truly okay or not.

Photo by Mansoor A

Today we enumerated the steps that simply must be taken after a motorcycle accident. All of the tips that were listed today were provided by various experts who are familiar with the aftermath of it.