Best used crossover SUVs to buy in 2022

Introduction

If you are interested in buying a vehicle like an SUV, you must be aware of its specifications. You must know the difference between an SUV and a crossover. For your information, the major difference between these two vehicles is the difference in weight, i.e., an SUV is heavier, and the crossover is lighter. The SUV uses a truck chassis, whereas the crossover is built on a car platform. A crossover SUV is a type of vehicle which is mainly used on maintained roads and comes with a standard front-wheel-drive powertrain.

This guide provides you with detailed information about the best-used crossover SUVs that you can buy in 2022. No doubt, the used crossover SUVs are available at affordable prices as compared to a new one. Make sure you check all the components and systems installed in the crossover SUV before buying it to avoid any future issues.

Best Used Crossover SUVs

Some of these SUVs have been mentioned below:

2022 Honda CR-V

It is fun to drive this vehicle as it consists of a roomy interior. It is supremely well-rounded, and it comes with a smooth CVT. You will also see folding seats in this vehicle that can be folded using only one hand, which can save some storage space. Honda CR-V also comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen which is present on the dashboard. It is also fitted with the Honda Sensing collection of driver-assist active safety features.

Advantages

Innovative interiors design

Spacious

Fun to drive

Disadvantages

Quieter

Inappropriate rear styling

2022 Subaru Forester

No doubt, the products of Subaru are the best as they consist of all the needed features. This vehicle has a great reputation in regard to safety measures. It represents the zenith of this alchemy. This SUV is tall and is like a pseudo wagon that is enriched with all-wheel drive and solid crash-safety scores.

Advantages

Enriched with safety features

Large cargo hold

Disadvantages

Ineffective design

The only engine offered lacks power

2022 Nissan Rogue

Nissan Rogue is considered the best in terms of quality and style that would be best to buy in 2022 as it will provide a modern and classy look. It comes with active safety features that ensure that you are safe while driving this crossover SUV. The safety features included in this vehicle include automatic high beams, automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and collision warning. It also consists of a smooth CVT.

Advantages

Enriched with active safety features

Expensive look

Wide-opening rear doors

Disadvantages

Single engine choice

No hybrid

2022 Toyota RAV4

This crossover SUV consists of many specialized variants such as off-road-focused TRD, a new hybrid, and off-road trim. The interior of this vehicle is remarkable and wide, which provides you with a royal feeling. Toyota RAV4 is also enriched with standard safety technology along with impressive styling. You should know that this vehicle can be quieter on the road, but you will notice that it is a solid overall SUV.

Advantages

Standard Technology

Practical and impressive interior

Good fuel economy

Disadvantages

Firm ride

Growly gas engine

2022 Kia Sportage

The aim of this vehicle is to be sportier as compared to the average compact crossover. It comes with an interesting and amazing front-end design. It is also enriched with an optional 240-hp turbo engine. It also provides you with appealing safety equipment, easy-to-use infotainment, and a nice interior.

Advantages

Stylish interior

Intuitive infotainment

Standard safety equipment

Disadvantages

So-so efficiency

Floaty suspension

FAQs

Which used crossover SUV is the best to buy in 2022?

Honda CR-V is considered the best-used crossover SUV that can be bought in 2022.

What is the average cost of a used crossover SUV?

The average cost of a used crossover SUV is about 12000 dollars.

How much value of a car is lost after one year?

A vehicle like a car loses its value about 20% after 12 months.

Conclusion

If you are interested in buying a used crossover SUV, it would be best if you first review different SUVs available in the market along with their prices. You should not forget to consider your budget when purchasing a used crossover SUV. Buy a vehicle that could meet your needs and expectations. You can visit different websites on the internet that could provide you with detailed information about multiple used crossover SUVs, including their pros, cons, and key specifications.