Toyota Racing – NXS Daytona Post-Race Report – 02.19.22

THREE GR SUPRA TOP-15 FINISHES AT DAYTONA

DAYTONA BEACH (February 19, 2022) – Three Toyota GR Supra drivers finished in the top-15 in Saturday’s season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Daytona International Speedway, including Ty Gibbs (11th), Ryan Truex (12th) and Jeffrey Earnhardt (15th).

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona International Speedway

Race 1 of 33 – 300 miles, 120 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Hill*

2nd, AJ Allmendinger*

3rd, Noah Gragson*

4th, Riley Herbst*

5th, Justin Allgaier*

11th, TY GIBBS

12th, RYAN TRUEX

15th, JEFFREY EARNHARDT

17th, BRANDON JONES

33rd, SHANE LEE

36th, DREW DOLLAR

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 11th

How was the race as a whole?

“I feel like we were pretty good with our Monster Energy GR Supra. We couldn’t suck up too well, so that was frustrating at points, but I feel like overall we were pretty good. I kind of got bottled up with just some dumb moves with experienced drivers. I feel like that is what caused that – I mean, we were last lap, but if you are 22nd, and you are three-wide with nowhere to go, you are not winning the race. Just driving dumb and cleaning everybody out is not the best decision, but that is just part of it. You see these things happen and you have to avoid them. I tried my best and went around there. Luckily, I didn’t flip over or anything, but I felt like we had a good run. I enjoyed it. I don’t know if superspeedway racing is my cup of tea or not, but I’m excited to go on to Fontana next week.”

RYAN TRUEX, No. 26 Circle B Diecast Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 12th

Solid run all night, how was the race from your seat?

“Our strategy went perfect. We were going to do four tires on both pit stops. We had to start last, so we had nothing to lose. The Circle B GR Supra was good. I needed a pusher, but other than that, we ran really well. We did what we planned to do until the very end – the very last half lap at least – we were inches from making it through that wreck. All-in-all, I think Allen (Hart, crew chief) did a really good job, the team did a really good job, pit stops were good. We had to do our green flag pit stop last minute and executed it flawlessly. Just proud of the team, and hopefully I can do more with these guys.”

JEFFREY EARNHARDT, No. 24 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 15th

How was your race as a whole?

“I think today is a true testament to the Sam Hunt Racing team. We didn’t give up all day. We didn’t have the best start with the battery issue, but we fought back and raced hard to get those Lucky Dogs and get those laps back. We got back on the lead lap and just fought all day. The guys made the right adjustments – the right calls – and we were able to keep this thing pretty clean. We went through the grass. I think if they put some ForeverLawn turf there, no one would have any problems. I’m really just happy for everyone. Yeah, we wanted to finish better but starting the year with a top-15 and seeing how hard these guys are willing to fight as a team is exciting for everyone involved. All the ForeverLawn guys are pumped to see just the fight in these guys. These Toyota Supras were fast all day long. We had to fight to be there in the end, and came up a little bit short. We will build on this and go on to Fontana.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Proctor and Gamble – Swiffer Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 17th

How was today’s race?

“We were just kind of wrong place, wrong time at the end. I knew when I heard last lap and where we were kind of positioned that it was going to happen at some point. Didn’t really get it that bad. I actually followed somebody through the grass and I think that’s kind of what really took us out. All in all, not a terrible day. I think we got just a little bit of stage points there. Just kind of kept getting shuffled to the bottom and could never get to the that top lane. I’ve seen multiple times where the bottom here somewhat builds back up and it becomes pretty good, but it just seems that top lane is where you wanted to be all race. This place is tough. It’s good to come out the way we did I guess and we’ll go to the next one and get ready to race.”

DREW DOLLAR, No. 18 Lnyx Capital Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

What happened out there?

“I haven’t got to see it yet. They just checked up really quick in front of us. Just kind of unfortunate circumstances. We all got bottled up on the bottom. I guess I got the bad end of it, but I had a really fast Toyota GR Supra to fire off there. I felt like we were going to have something at the end if we could have just been there. Unfortunate end to our day, but we will get back at it at Talladega.”

Jeremy Clements actually blamed it on inexperienced drivers. What is your response to that?

“I don’t really know. There is not much to say. I will go back and look at it and I will work to get better, but I have a great team. Joe Gibbs Racing – thanks to them for bringing a great car, and we will go back at it. I don’t know; I’ll go watch the race.”

