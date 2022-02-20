RCR NXS Post Race Report: Daytona International Speedway

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics/United Rentals Chevrolet Team Kick Off 2022 Season With Thrilling Win at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 1st

Start: 2nd

Points: 2nd

“We joined Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to win, and that’s what we did tonight. I’m so happy for Bennett Transportation & Logistics, United Rentals, Global Industrial and all of the partners at RCR. I worked really well with my spotter, Derek Kneeland, all night. Throughout the race, I kept telling Derek and crew chief Andy Street that I was putting information in the memory bank to remember for late in the race. We timed it perfectly. I was able to drag back and the No. 98 car gave me a heck of a push. We were able to get by. I won at Daytona International Speedway in 2019 with a new team, so it’s cool to join RCR and to win my first race with them. It means so much to me that Andy Street, Danny Lawrence, Richard Childress, and all of the guys at RCR and ECR believe in me. It’s been a fun off-season, and now we get to go race for a championship.” -Austin Hill

Sheldon Creed Races The No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet To Solid Sixth-Place Finish at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 6th

Start: 4th

Points: 9th

“We had a really strong and fast No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Camaro, so I have to thank everyone at RCR and ECR for all of the work they did in the off season to put us in the best position possible to start off 2022. We ran up front and stayed out of trouble all night. Even after we got behind, we kept pushing and came home with a solid finish. It’s a really great start to the 2022 season for our whole team and I’m excited to keep this momentum going next weekend at Auto Club Speedway. Congrats to my teammate, Austin Hill, coming home with the win at Daytona. On to California.” -Sheldon Creed