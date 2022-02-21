Sparkling Ice® Joins Tony Stewart Racing

Sparkling Ice +Caffeine to Serve as Primary Sponsor of Leah Pruett’s Top Fuel Dragster for Two NHRA Events in 2022

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (Feb. 21, 2022) – Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, part of the Talking Rain® Beverage Company, has partnered with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) for its inaugural season in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

Sparkling Ice +Caffeine will serve as the primary sponsor for TSR driver Leah Pruett and her 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragster in two NHRA events this year – this weekend during the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, and July 29-31 in the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent Washington. For all other races, Sparkling Ice +Caffeine will be an associate sponsor on Pruett’s Top Fuel dragster with logo placement atop the driver canopy.

“Leah Pruett has carved a well-earned place at the very top of her sport and Sparkling Ice is proud to be a longtime supporter,” said Chris Hall, CEO, Talking Rain Beverage Company. “Her drive and determination are second to none, and we approach our business the same way, striving for excellence in all that we do.”

Pruett has served as an ambassador for Sparkling Ice since 2014 and the brand has been a part of all nine of her Top Fuel victories.

“I’ve had the privilege of sampling all that Sparkling Ice has to offer and with Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, they have a beverage to suit every aspect of your day,” Pruett said. “We race 22 weekends in the span of 10 months while crisscrossing the country, and sometimes you need a little pick me up. Sparkling Ice +Caffeine does the trick, especially when it’s hot and you need some genuine refreshment. I love their product and I love how my Sparkling Ice +Caffeine Top Fuel dragster looks on the track.”

Sparkling Ice +Caffeine is a zero sugar, full-flavored sparkling water containing 70 milligrams of caffeine, along with vitamins and antioxidants. Sparkling Ice +Caffeine comes in six refreshing flavors: Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Cherry Vanilla, Orange Passion Fruit, Strawberry Citrus and Citrus Twist.

As part of Sparkling Ice +Caffeine’s activation surrounding this weekend’s Arizona Nationals, Pruett will make two appearances on Thursday at stores where Sparkling Ice +Caffeine is sold. From 3-4 p.m. MST, Pruett will be at Safeway on 4970 S. Alma School Road in Chandler, and then from 4:15-5 p.m. she will be at Bashas’ on 4940 S. Gilbert Road in Chandler.

About Sparkling Ice:

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide. With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide flavor for all. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects. Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit www.SparklingIce.com.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company:

An iconic brand in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years, Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. This innovative company is outselling global brands in flavor-categories across the U.S., while beginning to find success internationally with the brand’s bold-flavored, lightly carbonated sparkling water.