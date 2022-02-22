Frontline Enterprises Continues Support of Todd Gilliland

Canadian Automotive Dealer Partners with Rookie in West Coast Swing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 22, 2022) – One of the first partners to commit to the NASCAR Cup Series with Todd Gilliland in 2022 was Frontline Enterprises, a longtime partner of Gilliland and the Gilliland racing family. Frontline Enterprises will now be the primary partner of Gilliland for the critical West Coast swing to begin the 2022 season.

The familiar Frontline Enterprises scheme will adorn the No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend at the Auto Club Speedway and again at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the Phoenix Raceway. The company has been a supporter of FRM and Gilliland for the last two seasons in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“We are really excited to move up to the NASCAR Cup Series with Todd and Front Row Motorsports,” said Brett Stevens, Owner, Frontline Enterprises. “We’ve watched Todd grow as a competitor and climb through the NASCAR ranks and cannot wait to see him tackle his rookie season.”

Gilliland is thrilled to carry the Frontline Enterprises brand again this season.

“Having Frontline Enterprises come on board in my first Cup Series season means so much to me,” said Gilliland. “They have been with me for the past few seasons in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and even before that. It’s really special to have them make the move with me into the NASCAR Cup Series. They are great friends and we want to have a great next three races for them.”

Frontline Enterprises will also be an associate partner of Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team all season.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.