JR Motorsports — NOAPS Charlotte Motor Speedway Preview

JR Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts Team Preview

TRACK – Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile tri-oval)

NOAPS RACE – MillerTech Battery 250 Presented by KOA (100 laps / 250 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 4:00 p.m. (ET)

Connor Zilisch

No. 1 – Roto-Rooter Chevrolet

Zilisch 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 6

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 112

Avg. Finish: 9.5

Points: N/A

Connor Zilisch will be making his seventh NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start of the 2026 season Saturday afternoon at Pocono Raceway.

Zilisch won the NOAPS race in 2025 at Pocono, his first victory at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. served as crew chief for Zilisch and claimed his first victory calling the shots from pit lane. The win was the third career victory for Zilisch and his first on an oval.

Zilisch has won twice in NOAPS competition during the 2026 season: April 11 at Bristol Motor Speedway and May 9 at Watkins Glen International.

Zilisch was impressive on intermediate tracks in 2025. He scored four victories: Pocono, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway and collected nine top-five finishes.

Connor Zilisch

“I’m excited to go back to Pocono. Last year was really cool. That was my first oval win in the O’Reilly Series and JR Motorsports has always had a lot of success there. It’s going to be a lot of fun to go back and see if we can do it again with Rodney (Childers), and the No.1 team. Last year I had Dale Jr. as my crew chief and that was a pretty unique weekend. Pocono is one of my favorite tracks in the O’Reilly Series cars. Running double duty is always fun for me, and getting track time is valuable for me on these tracks that I haven’t been to a lot. I’m excited to go back with our Roto-Rooter Chevrolet and try to do it again this year.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Carolina Carports Chevrolet

Allgaier 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 16

Wins: 4

Top 5s: 11

Top 10s: 13

Laps Led: 422

Avg. Finish: 7.9

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier heads to Pocono as the most recent winner in the NOAPS, having gone to Victory Lane two weeks ago at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 10 NOAPS starts at Pocono, Allgaier has twice earned a best finish of second, in 2017 and 2024, respectively.

Overall, Allgaier has a total of three top-fives and six top-10s at “The Tricky Triangle” in 10 starts in NOAPS competition.

Heading into the 17th race of the NOAPS season, championship leader Allgaier currently ranks first among all drivers in wins (four), top-fives (11) and top-10s (13).

Justin Allgaier

“Pocono is definitely a track that we have had circled on the calendar. We’ve come so close over the last few years and I know we are going to have a Carolina Carports Chevrolet capable of being in contention for the win again on Saturday. Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and all the guys on this team worked hard right through the off weekend and I know that we are going to unload ready to go come Saturday. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going and be in a great spot when the checkered flag falls.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 O’Reilly Auto Parts Chevrolet

Smith 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 16

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 9

Laps Led: 17

Avg. Finish: 10.3

Points: 8th

Sammy Smith will make his fifth NOAPS start at Pocono this Saturday afternoon in the No. 8 O’Reilly Auto Parts Chevrolet.

Of Smith’s four starts on “The Tricky Triangle”, he has earned three top-10s, with a best finish of sixth in 2023.

On ovals 2.5-miles or greater, Smith has 20 starts with the NOAPS which include one win, three top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

According to NASCAR Loop Data Statistics, Smith is ranked sixth for most laps ran in the top-15 at 79.1 percent.

The No. 8 livery will carry the red, white, and green colors of O’Reilly Auto Parts, along with Sherman the Delivery Van riding on board. Sherman was born in 1978 and became a symbol of excellent customer service, fast professional delivery and dedication to keeping customers on the road. The name originated from the first O’Reilly Auto Parts location at 403 Sherman Avenue in Springfield, MO.

Sammy Smith

“I’m feeling refreshed and ready to take on Pocono after our off-week. This No. 8 team has had consistently strong runs there, so I’m ready to get there and see what we can do, especially with this being the first primary race with O’Reilly Auto Parts. It would be great to get them in Victory Lane.”

Carson Kvapil

No. 9 TruckClub / Registix Chevrolet

Kvapil 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 16

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 8

Laps Led: 51

Avg. Finish: 13.9

Points: 7th

Carson Kvapil will make his second start at “The Tricky Triangle” this weekend in the NOAPS.

In his Pocono debut last season, Kvapil finished sixth.

In 11 career starts on tracks measuring over 2 miles in length, Kvapil has recorded two top-fives and six top-10s while leading 47 laps.

Accompanying Kvapil, crew chief Phillip Bell has made 13 NOAPS starts atop the box on tracks measuring over 2 miles in length. In those starts, Bell has amassed one win, two top-fives and six top-10s.

Carson Kvapil

“Pocono is one of the most unique tracks we visit all season, and it presents challenges unlike anywhere else on the schedule. JR Motorsports has consistently brought strong cars to Pocono, and I’m confident our TruckClub / Registix Chevrolet will be fast again this weekend. If we can put together a clean race and execute the way I know this team is capable of, we should be in position to contend for the win when it matters most.”

William Byron

No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Byron 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 1

Avg. Finish: 9.5

Points: N/A

William Byron returns to JRM competition this weekend at Pocono behind the wheel of the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet.

In two NASCAR O’Reilly Series starts this season for JRM, Byron has recorded one top-10 finish.

Byron has made two NASCAR O’Reilly Series starts at Pocono, with a best finish of third in 2024.

In 12 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono, Byron has earned two wins, three top-five finishes, six top-10 finishes, and has led 130 laps at the 2.5-mile triangle.

William Byron

“Pocono is one of those tracks that really keeps you on your toes because all three corners are so different. You’re always trying to find the right compromise with the balance and make sure you can carry speed without abusing the tires over a long run. I’m excited to get back with Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and everyone on the No. 88 team this weekend. Hopefully we can unload with a fast HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet, keep making it better throughout the race, and put ourselves in contention when it matters most.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Pocono Raceway: JR Motorsports has competed at Pocono Raceway a combined 39 times in the NOAPS since 2016. In those starts at the 2.5-mile track, the organization has recorded two wins, 11 top-fives and 26 top-10s. The average finish is 11.1.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier and Rajah Caruth will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS WB + AB souvenir rig on Saturday, June 13 from 1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. ET.