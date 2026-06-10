Colorado Motorsports with Flying Lizard Returns to Historic Road Atlanta for SRO America Midseason Battle

BRASELTON, Ga. (June 10, 2026) – Colorado Motorsports with Flying Lizard heads to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this weekend for a pivotal round of SRO America competition, marking the series’ first visit to the iconic Georgia circuit since 2011.

The event serves as the halfway point of the 2026 season for both GT4 America and GT America, with championship battles tightening across the board as teams prepare for six races over three different series.

The Road Atlanta weekend also presents an opportunity for the team to gain ground as the season reaches its midpoint. Known for its dramatic elevation changes, high-speed corners, and famous downhill run through Turns 11 and 12, the 2.54-mile circuit has long been regarded as one of North America’s premier road courses.

In GT4 America, Zach Lumsden and Kris Wilson return aboard the No. 413 Colorado Motorsports with Flying Lizard BMW M4 GT4 (G82) EVO for Rounds Six and Seven of the championship. Thirty-two entries are set to take the green flag this weekend, with the duo currently sitting fourth in the AM class driver standings as they continue their pursuit of a victory this season.

Meanwhile, Craig Lumsden arrives at Road Atlanta atop the GT America’s GT4 championship standings. Piloting the No. 610 Colorado Motorsports with Flying Lizard BMW M4 GT4 (G82) EVO, Lumsden has collected two victories through the first six races of the season and carries the points lead into a competitive 17-car field.

Adding to an already busy weekend, Zach Lumsden will also see additional seat time in McLaren Trophy America competition, racing the double header in the No. 413 entry. Sharing the No. 29 Flying Lizard Motorsports McLaren Artura Trophy EVO, Philip Ploskas and Johnny O’Connell are also back for another weekend, ready to take on Road Atlanta. The McLaren Trophy program enters the weekend with momentum, as Ploskas currently sits second in the Papaya Cup standings, the championship designated for amateur-rated drivers.

With championship implications on the line across three different series, Colorado Motorsports with Flying Lizard will look to continue its strong 2026 campaign as SRO America returns to one of the country’s most celebrated racing venues.

Weekend Schedule | All Times Eastern

All races stream live on GT World’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/gtworld

GT4 America

Race One: Friday, June 12 | 3:50 PM – 4:50 PM

Race Two: Saturday, June 13 | 12:15 PM – 1:25 PM

McLaren Trophy America

Race One: Saturday, June 13 | 2:25 PM – 3:15 PM

Race Two: Sunday, June 14 | 9:00 AM – 9:50 a.m.

GT America

Race One: Saturday, June 13 | 3:30 PM – 4:10 PM

Race Two: Sunday, June 14 | 12:15 PM – 12:55 PM

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Flying Lizard Motorsports is a premier motorsport team known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and success on the racing circuit. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Flying Lizard Motorsports has earned a formidable reputation as a powerhouse in the world of motorsports, boasting 24 championship titles and a legacy of podium finishes across North America and at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fueled by passion, expertise, and a relentless drive for perfection, the team continues to push boundaries and set new standards of performance in every competition it enters. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of professionals, Flying Lizard Motorsports remains at the forefront of motorsport innovation, delivering thrilling racing experiences and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide. Visit www.lizardms.com for more.

About Colorado MotorSport

Colorado Motorsport is a family-driven racing team redefining what it means to chase greatness across the world’s most dangerous racecourses. Founded by father-and-son duo Craig and Zach Lumsden, the team embodies grit, resilience, and legacy, competing in legendary events such as Rallye du Maroc, the Baja 1000, and the Dakar Rally. With Craig’s experience behind the wheel and Zach’s fearless approach to racing, the team has quickly carved a reputation as one of motorsport’s most versatile challengers, crossing disciplines from rally raid to endurance desert racing. Colorado Motorsport is shaping a legacy that inspires racers and fans alike. The team’s mission is simple: push limits, honor family, and leave a mark on motorsport history.

Apex Motor Club

Apex Motor Club is a private motorsports club located just outside Phoenix and Scottsdale in Maricopa, Arizona. Designed to be the premiere motorsports club for driving enthusiasts, Apex brings together Cars, Community, and Competition in a refined, performance environment.

The club features two world-class circuits, a luxury clubhouse, member amenities, and trackside garage condominiums, creating a purpose-built motorsports setting. Designed for both casual drivers and competitive racers, Apex Motor Club provides a performance driving environment for members to push their vehicles, and themselves, to the limit in a safe and controlled setting.

Whether you’re a seasoned racer or just beginning your motorsports journey, every lap is an invitation to push your limits. From building confidence on track, improving racecraft, or competing in the club’s race series, Apex is more than a place to drive, while cars may be the reason, community is the purpose and Apex is the place for shared experiences, meaningful connections, and unforgettable days at speed.

For more information, visit apexmotorclub.com.