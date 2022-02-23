Charging Across America Challenge Unveils Electric Motorcycle Record Attempt and Initial Sponsors

Voltrek and Vanson Leathers announce support of electric motorcycle coast-to-coast record attempt to celebrate Earth Day

Gardner, MA (Feb. 23) – Plans for the inaugural Charging Across America Challenge (CAAC) were announced today by event founder Robert Swartz. Designed to promote the nation’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and the growing EV infrastructure network, the event kicks off April 18, 2022, with finish-line crossings scheduled in Redondo Beach, California and New York City on April 22, 2022 (Earth Day).

The challenge features two Energica riders, Swartz and Steven Day, attempting to break the Cannonball cross-country electric motorcycle record of 178 hours and 17 minutes. Both riders will simultaneously journey coast-to-coast in opposite directions following the original 2,906-mile route of the Cannonball Run, creating a unique “race within a race.”

“I built a Model T Speedster before I got my drivers license, so Henry Ford was my hero. Ford co-sponsored America’s first real coast-to-coast competition in 1909, the ‘Ocean-to-Ocean Automobile Endurance Contest,’ a race from Manhattan to Seattle. Growing up in the ‘70s, the Cannonball Run was extremely popular. I combined these events to create the ‘Charging Across America Challenge’ to promote high-performance electric motorcycles and clean energy,” said Swartz, owner of three motorcycle businesses – Rob’s Dyno Service, Motus of New England and Energica of New England (EONE).

Voltrek recently supervised installation of a fast-charging system at Swartz’ EONE facility. “Voltrek is proud to sponsor the Charging Across America Challenge,” commented CEO Kathleen Connors. “This unique competition showcases the power and range of today’s zero emission motorcycles while dispelling ‘range anxiety’ by highlighting the nation’s expansion of reliable charging infrastructure. Riders will visit dozens of EV charging stations, including ChargePoint hubs, one of the world’s largest EV charging networks.”

Stefano Benatti, CEO of Energica Motor Company Inc., also added, “Real-world endurance contests are a true test of individual rider and machine, but even more so with electric powered vehicles. Strategy is more important than top speed, since air temperature, wind and elevation changes affect electric vehicle range far more than conventional internal combustion vehicles. This requires precise advanced planning based on charging station availability and anticipated riding conditions. It’s a far more subtle and difficult challenge than a typical record attempt.”

Vanson Leathers is providing custom-fitted safety leathers for both riders. “We’ve worked with Rob for many years. We can’t wait for Earth Day to see who wins and what the new record will be,” said Vanson founder, Michael van der Sleesen.

“I’m delighted to have Voltrek and Vanson Leathers as our initial sponsors for this first-time event to promote Earth Day and electric powered vehicles. I’ve worked with each of these companies and look forward to promoting businesses I know and trust,” said Swartz, who is seeking additional sponsors to help offset event expenses. Details available at www.caac2022.com.

About Rob Swartz – “The Motorcycle Marriage Counselor”

Rob’s career began as a certified diesel technician servicing large trucking fleets like FedEx and Dunkin’ Donuts. Following his love for motorcycles, he founded Rob’s Dyno Service, New England’s premier motorcycle tuning facility for internal combustion, high-performance and electric motorcycles. Convinced electric power will lead the future of transportation, he opened Energica of New England (EONE) in 2020, the only electric motorcycle dealership offering Dynostar Dyno hardware and software calibrated to optimize performance for all internal combustion and electric motorcycle brands. A 21-time land-speed record holder, Swartz earned the moniker “Motorcycle Marriage Counselor” from the many clients who tell him, “You’ve made me fall in love with my bike all over again.”

About Charging Across America Challenge 2022

Coast-to-coast record challenges in the U.S. have historically been utilized to showcase changing technology and social norms. Henry Ford used a cross-country challenge to prove the superiority of internal-combustion-powered vehicles over the horse and buggy. The popular 1971 Cannonball demonstrated major advances in high-performance auto technology while giving an “unofficial middle finger” comment to the government on the newly instated 55-mph speed limit. CAAC organizers hope to leverage the interest in fighting climate change, rebuilding America’s infrastructure and new EV technology to generate a “good news” story everyone can celebrate on Earth Day 2022.

About Earth Day

U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson first introduced the concept of World Earth Day in 1970, after the disastrous 1969 oil explosion in Santa Barbara significantly damaged the California coastal environment. Today, over 193 countries celebrate the importance of Earth Day on April 22 each year.

Additional 2022 Charging Across America Challenge Information

Official Website: www.caac2022.com

Facebook: facebook.com/CAAC2022

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/charge-across-america-challenge

TikTok: tiktok.com/@caac.2022

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCpck7x8_pyndxRCHbhLN0Uw